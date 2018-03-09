Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Aprilia RS 150: Can Aprilia’s upcoming pocket rocket end Yamaha’s dominance?

Yamaha's newly launched YZF-R15 V3.0 has created ripples in the 150cc sportsbike territory. The R15 is already high on popularity among the masses due to its superb handling and an incredible performance that can put any 150cc motorcycle in India to shame. The motorcycle now has had a long dominance in the 150cc performance segment but that might break soon. The reason being, Aprilia came up with a surprise showcase at the Auto Expo 2018 and the bike in question is the Aprilia RS 150. Honda has discontinued the CBR150R long back and hence, there is only the R15 that is available in the 150cc entry-level performance bike segment and this is where the upcoming Aprilia RS 150 can have an advantage. Add to that the fact that the upcoming Aprilia RS 150 looks like a scaled down replica of the iconic RSV4 and for this reason, the motorcycle might find many buyers just because of the way it looks. While the launch of the new Aprilia Rs 150 in India is still a few months away, we take an opportunity to compare Aprilia’s RS 150 against its closest rival the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Aprilia RS 150 Engine specifications

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets its power from an all-new 155cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19 hp and 15 Nm. The gearbox comes linked to a slipper clutch to minimise the effects of engine braking during aggressive downshifts. The Aprilia RS 150, on the other hand, gets its power from a 150cc, liquid-cooled engine linked to a six-speed gearbox. The motor is good for shedding out 18 hp of power and 14 Nm of torque. Having said that, the RS 150 has comparatively lesser power and torque figures than the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. However, the highlight of the Aprilia here is the optional quickshifter that the company will offer with the motorcycle.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Aprilia RS 150 Engine specifications

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Aprilia RS 150 Chassis, Braking and Suspension

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets its braking done with the help of a 282mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc unit at the rear. On the other hand, the Aprilia RS 150 gets a bigger front brake with a 300mm disc while the rear is taken care of with the help of a 218mm disc brake. The RS 150 has an edge over the R15 here as it comes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and convenience. The new R15 gets conventional telescopic forks at the front while the RS 150 has been assisted with upside forks. Both motorcycles get a monoshock at the rear. Furthermore, both models sit on a perimeter frame.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Aprilia RS 150 Features and Safety

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 comes equipped with a slipper clutch so that rider finds convenience in downshifts. The Aprilia RS 150 on the other hand, will be offered with an optional quickshifter that facilitates changing of gears without using the clutch. The Yamaha here gets a fully digital instrument cluster while the RS 150 gets a digital analog layout. The new R15 V3.0 gets full LED headlamps here which the RS 150 misses out on. However, the Aprilia RS 150 receives inverted forks at the front but the Yamaha has to stay content with conventional telescopic forks. Another area where the Aprilia RS 150 has an edge is in braking as it offers a bigger front brake. Besides, the RS 150 gets an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), which the R15 fails to offer, even as an option.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Aprilia RS 150 Features

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Aprilia RS 150: Price and Our Take

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is available for sale at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Aprilia RS 150 will be locally assembled at the company's Baramati production facility and hence, it will come with a competitive pricing. The motorcycle will most likely be launched at a price of close to Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, is expected to demand more premium than the R15.

Price Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Aprilia RS 150 (ex-showroom) Rs 1.25 lakh Rs 1.5 lakh (expected)

While the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 can be a good option for those who are looking for an upgrade or an individual who is looking for a performance oriented motorcycle at an accessible price point. On the other hand, the Aprilia RS 150 seems worthy for all those who want something fresh and yes, the Italian brand name and inspiration from the iconic RSV4 can definitely work in its favour. If you are one of those who wish to own the Aprilia RS 150, you will need to wait till next year. If Aprilia manages to price the RS 150 well, the bike can certainly give a tough fight to the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. However, ending Yamaha's long dominance will be really tough for Aprilia as Yamaha has a wide after sales network while Aprilia will need a long time to catch up Yamaha in this regard.