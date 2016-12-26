Yamaha to launch FZ20/ FZ250 on 24th January 2017

India Yamaha Motor will launch a new motorcycle in India on 24th January 2017. As of now there is no confirmation from the manufacturer on which motorcycle they will introduce. However, it is expected the company might launch the new FZ250 or FZ200 across the country. Recent images of the motorcycle caught testing on Indian roads also indicates the launch of one of these motorcycles.

According to the spy shots, the new FZ250 will be based on the Yamaha Fazer 250,which is sold in Brazilian market. The FZ 250 is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 20hp of power and 20Nm of torque. The motorcycle will get Bybre sourced disc brakes at the front and rear, In terms of features, the motorcycle gets an LED headlamp setup and an exhaust inspired from the Yamaha FZ v2.0. Along with this the motorcycle might feature a new instrument cluster, AHO( Automatic Headlamps ON) and ABS as standard.

Yamaha is also planning to launch the YZF-R15 Version 3.0, which was spied testing in Indonesia. The new version of YZF-R15 3.0 gets improved power and torque figures. The motorcycle features a host of new electronics such as new instrument console with blue backlight, LED headlamps and low positioned pillion seat. The R15 has not been updated since a long time and hence competitors have caught up in terms of features and technologies. However, the popularity of the R15 is such that despite its age, it continues to sell in decent numbers.