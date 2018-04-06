Yamaha sets up 1100 kW solar power plant at its manufacturing facilities in Surajpur and Chennai

Yamaha Motor India Group has set up an 1100 kW solar power plant at its manufacturing facilities in Surajpur and Chennai. By installing the new solar power plant, the company’s manufacturing facility in Chennai now has an increased solar capacity to 1450 KW and the company has plans to increase the total rooftop solar capacity to 3500 KW by the end of this year. The new rooftop solar panels cover factory building area including body shop, engine building, bus parking and walkways for the employees and visitors.

“Adoption of Renewable Power is the need of the hour in order to save energy and provide a clean and green environment to the society. As a manufacturing company, we have a responsibility to support initiatives that can help reduce CO2 emissions and contribute towards the objective of energy conservation,” Deputy Managing Director, India Yamaha Motor Riuji Kawashima, said.

“The installation of the solar power project at our plants further reinstates our commitment towards building an energy-saving factory that is friendly to people and the global environment. We also would like to highlight that our Chennai factory is the least CO2 emission factory among the Yamaha Motor Group Companies around the world.”

Yamaha has partnered with the solar service provider, M/s. Amplus Solar for installation, operation, and maintenance of Solar Power System at its Surajpur plant. This is one of the largest rooftop solar power plants with total capacity of 6200 KW. This project was commissioned in two phases. Phase I was inaugurated in January 2016 with a generation capacity of 4000 KWp and phase II was commissioned in October 2017 with a generation capacity of 2200 Kwp.

Recently under phase II, 105 KW capacity solar power plant was installed in the car parking area inside the plant premises. Approximately, 47 cars can be parked under state-of-the-art solar power plant which is also capable of meeting the future requirement of charging battery operated cars. This particular area has a power generation capacity of 500 Units per day.