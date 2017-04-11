Yamaha R3 BSIII discontinued, BSIV to launch by June 2017

India Yamaha Motors has delisted the YZF-R3 from its official website which was the BSIII emission norms compliant version. The company is now prepping for the introduction of the updated Yamaha YZF-R3 which would comply with the current BSIV norms which is expected to launch by June, this year. The new BS4 version of R3 is expected to get the new graphics and colour options.

The 2017 R3 will be powered by the discontinued model's 321cc,2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valves engine with BSIV compliance. This engine develops 42 hp of power and 29.6 Nm of torque which is mated to a 6 speed transmission. The motorcycle has a claimed acceleration figure from zero to 60 kmph of 2.89 seconds and a zero to 100 kmph of six seconds. Braking is courtesy a 298 mm disc brake upfront while the rear gets a 220 mm disc brake. The outgoing model of the R3 lacked ABS which was present in some of its competitors. However, the 2017 YZF-R3 may get ABS as an option.

India Yamaha Motor has updated its entire model range except the R3 with the current BSIV emission norms and a new safety feature, AHO (Auto Headlamp-On). These models include the FZ-S FI, FZ FI, Fazer FI, SZ RR and Fascino.

The 2017 YF-R3 will be launched at a slight premium over the discontinued model and will compete with the likes of the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300