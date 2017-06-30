Yamaha’s new scooter Nozza Grande spied, India launch soon

Yamaha may be lining up a new scooter for launch in India soon. A test mule of a Yamaha automatic scooter has been spotted near Chennai. The image, shared by Bikeadvice, suggests that the test unit was of Yamaha Nozza Grande currently on sale in Vietnam. The design of the Nozza Grande is a mix of retro and modern appeal, with some cues shared with the Fascino. The Nozza Grande would compete against the likes of Honda Activa 125 when launched in India. In the international market, the Nozza Grande comes with a 125cc engine, with fuel injection tech, however, the Indian version may lose the FI and come fitted with a carburettor to keep cost low.

The Nozza Grande sold in Vietnam churns out 8 hp and 9.7 Nm of torque from a 125cc engine, however, there is a possibility for the one bound for India to be powered by an 113cc Blue Core enabled engine, used in other Yamaha scooters in India too.

The upcoming scooter gets an analogue-digital instrument cluster and chrome finished rear view mirrors like the Fascino. Braking duties are covered by a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear. The suspension system comprises of telescopic forks at the front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Other features expected on the Nozza Grande will have AHO, LED tail lamp, under-seat storage with a boot light, external fuel filling port and an optional mobile charger. When launched in India, the Nozza Grande is expected to be priced at Rs 55,000-60,000.