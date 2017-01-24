Yamaha launches FZ 25, price starts at Rs 1.19 lakh

India Yamaha Motor launched FZ25 at a price of Rs 1.19 lakh( ex-showroom, Delhi), the manufacturer has started taking the bookings of the motorcycle at a token amount of Rs 10,000. The FZ25 will be powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder FI engine. For better fuel efficiency, the unit is equipped with Yamaha Blue Core technology. The engine delivers 20hp of power and 20Nm of torque and complies with BSIV emission norms mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a LED headlamp setup with AHO ( Automatic Headlamps ON) functionality and LED taillamps.

Yamaha FZ25 is offered in three colours

Yamaha FZ 25 get features LCD instrument cluster, which has a digital speedometer, digital tachometer, fuel gauge. clock and liquid crystal odometer & tripmeter. The FZ25 kerb weight stands at 148 kg and delivers a 43 kmpl of fuel efficiency. The FZ25 share its some parts with MT series like wheels with spoke design and racing style foot pads. The motorcycle travels on MRF Zapper tyres. Yamaha FZ25 is offered in three colours: Knight Black, Ballistic Blue and Warrior White.

The Yamaha FZ25 will compete with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V