Yamaha, Hero and TVS two-wheeler registration stopped in Tamil Nadu

From 17th April, 2017, the RTOs (Regional Transport Offices) have stopped the registration of all Yamaha, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company two-wheelers in the state of Tamil Nadu, according to a report in ET Auto. The temporary halt in the registration process is not confined to BS-III (Bharat Stage) compliant vehicles, but also BS-IV two-wheelers including motorcycles and scooter.

According to the report, the RTOs haven't been cleared of the process to draw guidelines for differentiation between BS III and BS IV vehicles yet. As a result, the RTOs have decided to stop registering two-wheelers from the mentioned brands till 24th April, after which registrations could commence as normal once again.

As of now, there is no clarity on what effect this ban will have on the sales figures of the mentioned companies. Given the size of the Tamil Nadu market, the impact during a duration of more than a week could be significant. However, we do not expect the difference to be large enough to change the sales ranking of any company for the month of April. The financial implication of this move too is yet to be ascertained but again the size of it is bound to be considerable as it'll force companies to redraw their inventory and eventually their production plans.

Also Read: TVS upgrades its product lineup with BS IV compliance and AHO

Other two-wheeler makers, including Bajaj Auto and HMSI (Hero Motorcycle and Scooter India) have already provided and cleared all the documents. However, RTOs in Coimbatore and Madurai still did not register any motorcycle and scooter.

Source: ET Auto