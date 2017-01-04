Yamaha FZ250 teased, launch on 24th Jan

You might recall our earlier report where we told you that India Yamaha Motor will launch the naked street fighter FZ250on 24th January 2017. Now the manufacturer has released a teaser image on its official website, which only reveals the front design, especially the headlamp. Although the company has not yet revealed the motorcycle's name, it almost certain that it'll be the FZ250 as the motorcycle has been spotted multiple times testing in recent times.

The FZ250 will be powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder FI engine which churns out around 20hp of power and 20Nm of torque and complies with BSIV emission norms. The motorcycle will get Bybre sourced disc brakes at the front and rear with ABS as standard. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a LED headlamp setup with AHO ( Automatic Headlamps ON) functionality.

It is expected that the Yamaha might launch the FZ250 between a price range of Rs 1.4 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh, depending on the variants. When launched this month, the FZ250 will compete with the likes of Honda CBR250R, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and TVS Apache RTR 2004V.

In December 2016, India Yamaha Motor registered an increase of 28 percent in domestic segment, the company sold 49,775 units as compared to 38,333 units in same month last year. This year manufacturer is slated to launch FZ250 this month, while Yamaha YZF R15 version 3.0 might be launch later this year in India.