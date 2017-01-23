Yamaha FZ 250 launch tomorrow, will mark entry in 200-250 cc segment

Yamaha in India has surprisingly been totally absent from the growing segment of 200-250 cc motorcycles for long. With growing disposable incomes, customers have shown an incline towards larger and sportier motorcycles in the last few years. In order to plug this gap, Yamaha has been working on the FZ 200/ 250, which has been caught testing multiple times in the last few weeks. The new FZ 250 will finally be launched in India tomorrow, marking the company's entry in this growing segment.

The FZ250 will be powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder FI engine which delivers around 20hp of power and 20Nm of torque and complies with BSIV emission norms. The motorcycle will get Bybre sourced disc brakes at the front and rear with ABS as standard. Along with this, the motorcycle gets a LED headlamp setup with AHO ( Automatic Headlamps ON) functionality.

Yamaha might launch the FZ250 between a price range of Rs 1.4 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh, depending on the variants. When launched this month, the FZ250 will compete with the likes of Honda CBR250R, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and TVS Apache RTR 2004V.

Yamaha has finally revealed the R15 Version 3.0 in Indonesia, the new version is more updated in safety and electronics. It is expected that new R15 V 3.0 to be launched in India later in 2017 and will be priced to command a slightly premium over the present model.