Yamaha Fascino gets new colour options at no extra price: Reasons to go for Yamaha’s best-selling scooter

Yamaha Motor India has announced new colour options for its best selling automatic scooter Fascino. Among the new shades, the company is also offering a Glamorous Gold colour option with the scooter. The Yamaha Fascino also gets chrome accents on the front apron along with a Fascino badge on the fender. The price of the new Yamaha Fascino is kept at Rs 54,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, there is no change in pricing. Thanks to the fresh colour options, the Yamaha Fascino is now being offered in a total of seven shades that go by the names Dapper Blue, Glamorous Gold, Beaming Blue, Spotlight White, Sizzling Cyan, Sassy Cyan and Dazzling Grey. The Fusion Red colour of the scooter has been phased out, possibly due to poor sales.

Powering the Yamaha Fascino is a 113cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission system. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7 bhp and 8.1 Nm.The scooter comes with an easy electric start too in order to ease up the task for the rider. Braking to the Yamaha Fascino is done with the help of drum brakes that have been fitted at both ends. The suspension system of the scooter comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front while the rear is taken care of with the help of twin spring shock absorbers.

Commenting on the launch of new colours for Yamaha Fascino, Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said, “Yamaha is committed to offer exciting upgrades on its product line from time to time. Fascino has always been popular among customers since its launch, owing to its technologically advanced features and stylish appearance. Its enhanced features are targeted towards the young audience who look for fashionable and trendy scooters along with comfort.”