Yamaha Cygnus Ray-ZR gets two new colour options: Price starts at Rs 53,451

Yamaha Motor India has recently launched two colour options for its Ray ZR automatic scooter. With the newly added shades, the scooter is now available in a total of five colours that go by the names Armada Blue, Matt Green, Maverick Blue and Rooster Red. These colours will be sold alongside the Darknight Edition that is already on sale. The price of the drum brake model has been kept at Rs 53,451 and if you plan to own the disc brake version, you will have to spare Rs 55,898 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new colour options surely enhance the desirability quotient of the scooter. The Yamaha Ray ZR gets its power from a 113cc, air-cooled engine mated to an automatic transmission system. The mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7 bhp and 8 Nm.

The Yamaha Ray ZR has been assisted with drum brakes at both ends that work decently. There is also an option of a front disc brake to offer added safety and better stopping power. The suspension duties of the Yamaha Ray ZR are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter comes with a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 litres. The scooter has a generous underseat storage of 21 litre and its total kerb weight accounts at 103 kg.

Commenting on the launch of Yamaha Ray ZR, Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. added, “As the two-wheeler industry recorded a growth of almost 8% in the year 2017, the scooters segment maintained its growth momentum at 12%. The brand has been able to make steady inroads and will rev hearts with many more exciting products, particularly targeted at trend conscious young customers. By introducing new colors in Cygnus Ray ZR, the company will look forward to reinstate fresh excitement in this segment.”

Get latest news and updates on Auto Expo 2018, check breaking news on Budget 2018, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.