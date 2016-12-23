What to expect from the new Triumph Street Triple to be launched in 2017

Triumph Motorcycles has been aggressively launching products to suit different riders and their style in India in 2016. And as the year comes to an end, we can expect some new introductions from the British bike maker in 2017 as well. On the company's official youtube channel, OfficialTriumph, a teaser video shows that a new Triumph Street Triple is coming to UK and is expected to be introduced in India next year.

Although there is no information on the technical specifications of the engine or other mechanical components, Triumph will do an unveil on 10th January 2017 at 10:00 AM, GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) on the official UK website. From the teaser, the most evident change is a completely digital instrument cluster instead of an analog tachometer and digital speedometer (with other functions such as fuel gauge, tripmeter etc.) combination.



The current generation Street triple is powered by a 675 cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine that generates 78.2 hp of power at 11,054 rpm and 57.3 Nm of torque at 8,375 rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission which sends power to the rear wheels via a chain drive setup. These performance figures are combined with safety aspects such as switchable ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and disc brakes at both ends. Although the street triple shares its motor with the Daytona 675 and Daytona 675R, the Street Triple favours a more upright position and lower seat height (the Street Triple has 800 mm whereas the Daytona 675R has 830 mm and 675 has 820 mm) for cruising over the Daytona series' aggressive stance.

We expect the new Triumph Street Triple to reach India by mid-2017.