What makes TVS Apache RR 310 a better buy than KTM RC 390

TVS Apache RR 310 is quite the biggest launch of this year. Expectations had been high from this motorcycle ever since we first saw it in concept stage as Akula. And now, it is clear TVS has been able to deliver on the promises. Our editor had the first ride experience and he was left pretty impressed, so were the majority of others. TVS has had a prolonged presence in motorcycle racing and with the Apache RR 310, the company has incorporated its expertise from the race track on to a road going bike. The Apache series has been known for good handling and the RR 310 is nothing different. However, it is being compared to a motorcycle that is more expensive, more powerful with a bigger engine, the KTM RC 390. So, how does David compete with the Goliath? There are not one but several ways how TVS Apache RR 310 can go up against the KTM RC 390. Here's how.

Build quality

TVS Apache RR 310 has been built very well. It shares the steel tubular trellis frame with the BMW G310 R. The fairing is not just bits of plastic stuck to make the bike look bigger, but is wind tunnel tested to provide a slippery bodywork. The panel gaps have been done rightly, which make it look like a quality product and also helps in aerodynamics. KTM RC 390 is also a very aerodynamic machine, but there can be quality concerns with the panel gaps or the plastics.

Ergonomics

While the KTM RC 390 makes a fantastic track motorcycle, it isn't always very comfortable in the real world with it strictly supersport stance. It is true that the RC 390 will be better on the track, however for everyday situations like office commutes, it can get quite uncomfortable. TVS Apache RR 310, on the other hand, is the kind which can handle most of these situations. For office commutes, weekend rides or even long distance rides, the Apache RR 310 will keep the rider in comfort, and if you are interested in track riding, it will also do that properly.

Power

While some will equate more power to a better motorcycle, but then speaking in terms of real-world situations, some comfort may be welcome. The KTM RC 390 has an eager throttle and it does not like crawling in slow moving traffic, but the TVS Apache RR 310 has a linear throttle response allowing comfort in traffic, which is inevitable and part of our everyday routine.

Maintenance

KTM RC 390 was a stellar success in India as the customer got a powerful motorcycle at a price much lower than its competition, and in terms of maintenance too, KTM is quite prompt and affordable. But one can expect even lower maintenance charges on a TVS Apache RR 310 once out of warranty period, mostly because parts will all be made in India and also because the engine will undergo lesser stress compared to RC 390.

Price

This one doesn't need much explaining as the TVS Apache RR 310 (Rs 2.39 lakh - on road) is cheaper than the KTM RC 390 (Rs 2.60 lakh - on road). For the amount you'll pay more for the RC 390 will get you more power, but the amount you save buying the Apache RR 310 will also get you comfort, better mileage and better everyday usability. To sum it up, it is quite a gamble. A powerful motorcycle or one that does well in the real world? But then you know as they say, 'There are two kinds of people'.