Wearing non-ISI, half face helmet will now be a trouble: Bengaluru Police

The Bengaluru traffic police is nowadays getting strict on riders that wear a half or open face helmet. Also, the cops are penalising all those who ride their two-wheelers without a proper ISI helmet. Such helmets are being seized by the police and will be destroyed later on. The traffic police ha also stated that strict action will be taken against the sellers of the non-ISI and cheap helmets. Wearing a helmet became mandatory in India in the interest of public safety. While there have been guidelines that only ISI helmets should be worn by riders, many still opt for the cheaper ones to save some cash. Also, currently, there is no strict rule in India that filters the riders with non-ISI helmet and charge penalties on them. For this reason, even some vendors had started keeping stocks of cheap helmets and you can purchase one at as low as 100 bucks. Such helmets do not have any ISI mark for obvious reasons.

For those of you who do not know, ISI (Indian Standards Institute) is a certification mark that is approved by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The ISI mark is given to a range of products that comply with a certain set of norms and guidelines in order to ensure the safety of consumers. The mark offers a guarantee to the customer that the product is good in terms of safety, performance and quality too. However, getting an ISI mark is not a child's play. The reason being, the product has to go through multiple tests that check the authenticity of almost every portion and the same applies to helmets as well.

It should be kept in mind that saving a few pennies in this regard will essentially put your life in danger. A sub-standard quality helmet will get easily crushed in case of an accident as it is made of poor quality plastic. Also, since such helmets also do not have any proper fitting and they are produced just for the sake of it, they can easily come off the rider's head in case of a crash. Having said that, the move by Bengaluru Traffic Police is actually a good one and other states too should implement the same on an urgent basis.

Team Express Drives urges its readers to wear a proper full face helmet having an ISI mark while riding. Always remember, someone is waiting for you at home.