Watch Video: Stock Bajaj Dominar 400 does 194 Kmph or Does it ? Here’s the truth!

The Bajaj Dominar has been at the epicentre of the Indian Motorcycle Social circle for the last few years for taking on Royal Enfield in a spate of ad-wars. Addressing Royal Enfield riders asking them to “haathi mat palo” not bother keeping a white elephant. When instead they could be hyper riding on Bajaj Dominars. Now it seems this whole hyper-riding bit has gone to their heads with a number of top speed videos breaking the internet recently showing the Dominar which weighs in at 182 kg doing speeds in excess of 180 kmph. The fastest one that was recently uploaded to a youtube channel claims he has broken a stock motorcycle world record (we think he’s referring to being the fastest Dominar recorded to date on youtube). Now before you grab your chequebook, put on your hyper-riding pants and make your way to a Bajaj showroom here’s what we have to say. Firstly consider this, the Dominar essentially uses the same 373 cc engine as the KTM Duke 390 although Dominar is tuned to have more linear performance compromising the top end performance that you might get from a Duke 390, The Dominar is also almost 20 kilos heavier further compromising the performance, which means our man in the video is unlikely to hit a speed of 194 kmph. Almost 20 kmph more than what the lighter more performance oriented Duke can do.

From what we can see, considering the uploader was so particular about showing us the vehicle before attempting to break his “world record”, we think that the bike, in particular, being used by the man in the video might have an odo flaw. For one, he seems to reach from rest to 136 kmph in less than 300 meters, which is almost impossible. Our next clue that the problem might have been with the motorcycle was the fact that even though he was really maxed out from the wrist., the rev-counter still showed only 8k rpm. Most Dominars that we have tested on the highway have reflected this reading at as little as 144kmph.

Our Verdict? While the Dominar is definitely a capable machine and quite suited to touring, it's unlikely to put out this kind of performance even with heavy modifications to the bikes cycle parts. Although if you want to turn up the performance of your Dominar, we would advise a larger sprocket, a performance-oriented exhaust and a performance air intake.