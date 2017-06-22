Watch Video: Riderless motorcycle riding on its own leaves people stunned

With technology progressing towards autonomous cars it shouldn't be shocking to see a car driving by itself on public roads these days. However, motorcycles still need to be balanced and hence need a rider so seeing a motorcycle riding on its own can be quite shocking, to say the least. This is exactly what some people witnessed and recorded a video footage of as a riderless motorcycle was spotted riding on its own on a highway in France. The video footage, published by the French newspaper Le Parisien, shows a riderless motorcycle driving along on the outside lane of the A4 Autorout. Naturally, the video left most viewers confused and surprised as they couldn't think of a reason to why or how the motorcycle was going on its own on a public road. Now, though, the mystery of the riderless motorcycle has been revealed. According to the Le Parisein report, the motorcycle rider met with a crash with a car before the footage was taken, but his motorcycle continued to run on its won for some distance.

After the accident, the car driver helped the rider and scouted for the motorcycle, but there was no trace of it as it had gone ahead. This could have been possible due to the motorcycle being engaged in a gear with the throttle stuck. While the video doesn't reveal where the motorcycle ended its ride, a few days later the motorcycle rider received a call from the police that the motorcycle has been recovered from an abandoned place.

This is not the first time that a motorcycle has been spotted riding on its own after the rider falling off. At times, the motorcycle is in a position and at enough speed that lends it the required balance to go on til lit slows down or hits an object. While the distance covered by the motorcycle in discussion here is not known, one can find videos wherein bikes have travelled on their own for hundreds of metres before coming to a stop.

Source: Le Parisein