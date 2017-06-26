Watch video: Biker and car road rage incident with an outcome you cannot believe!

A cellphone video of an accident that took place in Santa Clarita, California, went viral across the world as the reason behind the crash was sheer road rage gone wrong. Two motorists - a motorcyclist and a car driver seem to have had a tiff, the result of which was that a man not a party to their clash was left injured. The incident happened on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita when perhaps after the motorcyclist kicked the back of the car and the driver swerved violently before hitting a wall. It started a chain reaction. The car crashed and hit an SUV which overturned on the motorway.

Interestingly, the motorcyclist chose to ride away after the chaotic scene did come to a halt. The driver of the SUV reportedly suffered non-threatening injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital. Surprisingly, despite the attempts of the car driver, the motorcyclist did not lose balance and carried on.

Watch the video here:

The person who recorded the video immediately turned it into the authorities, who are now investigating the incident, but primarily as a case of road rage and a possible hit and run.

Road rage is perhaps a problem with a solution too difficult. No rules or laws apply when anger takes over a person's mind. Motorists need to keep the safety of themselves and others at the top of everything else while using public roads.

Speaking of which, a recent video of a freak accident emerged in India which showed a bus driver being extremely rash which resulted in a motorcyclist losing his life.

