Watch Video: A 350kmph Wheelie on a Hayabusa, and that too for a kilometre!

How fast is too fast, is a question bikers often ask themselves. At what point would we be pushing the limits of adhesion to the edge, well one person who has clearly no problem with this question is Ted Brady. Who recently smashed his way into the Guinness book of world records at the 2017 Wheelie World Championship at Elvington Airfield, North Yorkshire, popping a tandem wheelie on his 500 bhp Hayabusa at an earth shattering 350.5 kmph. To put that in perspective, at 350kmph, one could theoretically cover an 8km airport runway in a little over a minute! Aside from the championship, which he obviously won, Brady broke the previous record of 343.2kmph (213.3mph) by Egbert van Popta at last year's edition of the event.It gets crazier, Ted even managed to hit a jaw dropping 357.2 kmph on another run, but dropped it a few metres short of the finish line. Now with factors like wind resistance, cross currents acting at levels that we can’t even begin to imagine. Ted required to keep his bike’s stats down to a science, changing tyre pressures and front wheel bearings, to allow for spin on the front wheel with the nose up, so as to maximise gyroscopic effect to keep the bike stable and in a straight line above 300kmph.



The fastest wheelie record has a tradition of being broken every year, usually at this Irish track event. With speeds having long since left the realm of sensibility and riders trying harder and harder to set the bar above mortal reach, one shudders to think what next year's record might be, 400kmph? Until then watch this insane video!