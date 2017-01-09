Vikram Pawah quits Harley Davidson India

Vikram Pawah, has stepped down from the post of Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India. He has quit the company after a stint of over one year with the company. Pawah was appointed as the MD of the Harley Davidson, India in September 2015, from Anoop Prakash, who is now the Managing Director, Harley-Davidson Canada.

In a statement issued by Harley-Davidson said, “Harley-Davidson confirms that Vikram Pawah, Managing Director for India, has left the company effective December 31, 2016. We would like to thank Vikram for his contribution to our business in India, and we wish him success in his future endeavours.”

In his 24-year career span, Vikram Pawah has a 21 years experience at Honda Cars India. He was working as the Assistant Vice President & Operating, Head of Sales at Honda Cars India and handling corporate sales, pan-India sales and product planning. Before Honda, he was working with Jay Engineering Ltd as an Assistant Manager.

The company has also issued a statement - “In the interim until a new Managing Director for India is appointed, Marc McAllister, VP and Managing Director for International Sales Markets, will oversee India operations, supported by the local team,”