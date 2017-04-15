Updated Kawasaki Z250 to launch on 22nd April, 2017

Kawasaki India launched the Z900, Ninja 300 and the Z650 in India on 25th March, 2017. Now, the two-wheeler manufacturer will launch an updated version of the Z250 on 22nd April, 2017, which is expected to be priced around Rs 3.25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. This new 2017 model will command a slight premium over the outgoing version which is priced at Rs 3.11 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

The new Z250 is likely to get ABS (Antilock Braking System) as standard along with new body colours. Powering the sub-500 cc motorcycle is the existing 249 cc, liquid cooled, four-stroke, a parallel-twin engine that produces 32 hp of power and 21 Nm of peak torque. The unit will be mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Z250 will have a similar design language when compared to its elder sibling, the Z900. In all likelyhood, the company will also introduce the Z250 with AHO or Automatic Headlamp On function which keeps the headlamp of the motorcycle always on. This enables other motorists to see a two-wheeler better. Once introduced, the new Z250 will compete with the likes of the KTM 200 Duke, Honda CBR250 R and the Benelli TNT 25 in the sub-500 cc segment.

Recently, Kawasaki also ended its tie-up with Bajaj Auto for its retail and after sales. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is now opening independent dealerships, the first of which was inaugurated in Mumbai. Kawasaki is now managed by India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Japan. The new Mumbai showroom, Anzen Kawasaki Mumbai have a complete range of Kawasaki model lineup and also retail Kawasaki branded merchandise, including riding gear.