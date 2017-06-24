Upcoming sports bikes in India 2017

There are three quarter-litre and two 300cc motorcycles set to launch in what is left of this year, reflecting the pace at which the motorcycle market is getting better and better in India. While some years ago, there were only the commuter bikes for the masses as the high-end premium superbikes were mostly beyond reach for many. Now though, the market has something for everyone. Even homegrown brands like TVS and Hero have come up with premium and powerful motorcycles. There is also a gorgeous looking Italian launching this year too. Excited? Read further to find out.

Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0

Yamaha will update their R15 with an improved engine and some cosmetic updates this year in India. The YZF R15 V3.0 will carry the same 149 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single cylinder engine, which also powers the current R15 V2.0 model, however, it will be tuned to churn out better power and will be paired to an improved six-speed transmission. The current model produces 16.7 hp of power and 15 Nm of torque but the new one is expected to produce around 19 hp.

Expected launch: mid-2017

Expected price: Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha Fazer 250

Yamaha's second offering in the 250cc segment after the FZ25, the Fazer 250 will be a semi-faired sports tourer. It will be powered by the FZ25's 249cc, single cylinder air-cooled, four-stroke engine. The fuel injected unit develops 20.6 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 20 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

While the FZ25 does not get an ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), we are still to see if Yamaha includes it in the Fazer 250, considering most of the competitors have it.

Estimated launch: August 2017

Estimated price: Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki GSX250R

The GSX250R will be powered by a 248cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 24.7 hp at 8,000 rpm 23.3 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. When launched, it would compete with the likes of Honda CBR250 and KTM 250 Duke.

Expected launch: December 2017

Expected price: Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hero HX250R

Hero HX250R will be the most powerful motorcycle in the homegrown brand's stable. It will be powered by an all-new 249cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine with Dual Mode Fuel Injection system. Hero claims it will be capable of 0-60 kmph in 2.7 seconds. The engine will produce 31 hp at 9000 rpm.

It will be a lightweight (139 kg) fully faired motorcycle and will come equipped with ABS.

Estimated launch: December 2017

Estimated price: Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

DSK Benelli 302R

DSK Benelli has officially started accepting bookings for the Benelli 302R. The anticipated 302R is a fully-faired sports motorcycle that will compete with the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in its segment.

It is powered by a 300 cc in-line two cylinder, water-cooled, four-stroke engine that will develop around 37 hp of power and churns out 27 Nm of peak torque. Estimated launch: July 2017 Estimated Price: Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RR 310S TVS Apache RR 310S, previously called the Akula is soon to be launched. It is a fully faired motorcycle that has been jointly developed by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer and BMW Motorrad. The Apache RR 310S will have the same engine as the BMW G310R - a 313cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that will develop 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is expected to have a claimed fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl. Expected launch: July 2017 Estimated price: Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) MV Agusta Brutale 800 The 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 has been given cosmetic, as well as mechanical upgrades. The chassis too has been tweaked being given a longer wheelbase and an extended trail. It is now powered by a 796cc in-line three-cylinder with 12-valves and counter-rotating crankshaft which generate 109 hp and 83 Nm of torque at rpm as low as 3800 rpm. The 2017 Brutale 800 gets a ride-by-wire throttle and riding modes. It is equipped with 8 level traction control system and an electronic EAS (Electronically Assisted Shift) 2.0 shift assist for clutchless shifts and a hydraulic slipper clutch. Estimated launch: July 2017 Estimated price: Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)