Upcoming scooters in India in 2018

Number of two-wheeled commutes is massive in our country, which is how India is now the largest two-wheeler market in the world. And scooters are a very easy and comfortable way of everyday commutes, since operation is very simple and they are practical with their under seat storage, a floorboard and even a mobile phone charger. We are entering an era when scooters are not just a cheap option of commuting, but a vehicle that packs style and a statement. Two-wheeler manufacturers are now also bringing new scooters with a lot more power, some with a 150cc and there's one with even a 300cc unit. Following a list of what all you can expect from the New Year 2018:

Hero Dare

The new offering by Hero MotoCorp in India will be a new 125 cc scooter Dare that is expected to reach showrooms this year. The Dare 125 is expected to be available with an air cooled, four-stroke OHC engine that will produce about 9.11 hp and 9.5 Nm of torque. The new Dare is also expected to get LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and a LED tail lamp. Other features expected on the two-wheeler include a dual-tone body colour, fully digital instrument cluster, mobile charging socket, telescopic forks and alloy wheels. The new Hero Dare is speculated to be launched with a price tag of Rs 60,000.

Honda PCX 150

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI)'s 150 cc scooter, the PCX 150, was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo. The new Honda PCX 150 has already been imported to India for R&D (Research and Development) purposes and is expected to be launched next year. The scooter is already available in the international markets that is powered by a 150 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected unit which produces 11 hp and 14 Nm of torque. Besides this, the PCX 150 will feature a modern design language with fairing on each side as well as the front. The two-wheeler manufacturer might also equip the PCX 150 with LED turn indicators, front and rear disc brakes and a digital instrument console. The new Honda PCX 150 will be a premium offering by the company and is likely to be priced around Rs 90,000, ex-showroom.

TVS 125 or 150cc scooter

TVS Jupiter has been quite successful in the India two-wheeler market, and a worthy opponent for the Honda Activa which has been a best-seller for long now. And now, TVS is readying a new 125cc or 150cc scooter for launch in 2018. It was, in fact, spied recently and looks a bit like the TVS Graphite which showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo as a concept. It could come with a highly tuned 125cc engine or a new 150cc unit.

Image Source: Autocar India

Aprilia SR Motard 125

Piaggio’s Aprilia SR 150 scooter already in on sale in India and now, the brand is expected to launch a new 125 cc scooter soon. The new Aprilia SR Motard is likely to be based on the SR 150 and will share its powertrain with the Vespa's 125 cc scooter. The new Aprilia SR 125 will be powered by a 125 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit that is expected to deliver around 8 hp of power and 11 Nm of torque. The new scooter will feature sporty styling with a sharp front end along with new graphics. The Aprilia SR 125 is expected to be priced around Rs 65,000 in India.

Suzuki Swish 125

Suzuki Swish has been out of our market for a long time now, but it seems the brand is preparing to bring it back. The 2018 version of the Swish was showcased this year at the Tokyo Motor Show. It is now sportier than before with LED headlamps with LED DRL and LED tail lamp. The Swish is expected to have a fully-digital instrument console and suspension will be handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the back. It will ride on 10-inch alloy wheels. You can also expect a convenient external fuel filler cap. It is likely to be powered by a 125cc engine, the same that powers the Access 125.

Vespa GTS 300

The upcoming Piaggio Vespa GTS 300 is expected to be imported and will be priced around 4 lakh, ex-showroom. This will make the GTS 300 the most expensive scooter in the Vespa range as well as in the country. Similar to other Vespa scooters, the GTS 300 will also have a retro styling and will be offered with a host of features. The Vespa GTS 300 is expected to be powered by a 278 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that will produce around 21 hp of power and 22 Nm of torque. The scooter will have a top speed of 128 kmph and it may also come with traction control and a two-channel ABS system, which is offered in the international model. For effective braking, both the wheels will be equipped with a 220 mm disc brakes, while the suspension duties will be performed by a single hydraulic shock absorbers at front and twin shock setup at the rear. Expected Price: Rs 4 to 5 lakh.

Ather S340

Ather Energy, an Indian company based in Bangalore, that designs and manufactures an electric and connected scooter called S340. The company unveiled its first electric scooter, the Ather S340 in 2016 at a technology conference in Surge, Bangalore. The upcoming Ather S340 electric scooter, according to the company, will be a premium product and will be priced between the Honda Activa and the Piaggio Vespa. The scooter will enter the production stage soon and is expected to be launched in India in the coming months. It will be powered by an electric motor and will use lithium-ion batteries that will be imported. The electric motor will produce around 3KW or 5KW of maximum power which will depend on the different riding modes available such as Economy or Sport, and will have a peak torque of 14 Nm. The Ather S340 has a claimed top speed of 72 kmph with a total range of 100 km.

Hero Leap

Hero Leap will be the first electric hybrid scooter by the two-wheeler manufacturer in India that was first showcased at the 2012 Auto Expo as a concept. The Leap will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and an 8 kW electric Permanent magnet AC (PMAC) traction motor as well as a 124 cc engine. The Leap can be charged by plugging into a wall outlet, has a 3-litre fuel tank capacity and a top speed of 100 kmph. The upcoming scooter will receive aerodynamic styling, all-LED lights and a Brembo two-piston front 240 mm disc brake.