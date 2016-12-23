Upcoming Motorcycles to be launched in India in 2017

The year 2016 turned out to be a good year for motorcycle segment in terms of new launches. The year ended on the big note with the launch of the much-awaited motorcycle Dominar400 in India. With this, the manufacturer will now compete with motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 Duke and Mahindra Mojo. Other key motorcycle launches this year include the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yamaha MT-09, TVS Apache RTR4V, TVS Victor, Bajaj V15, Triumph Street Twin and Honda NAVI. Here are some of the most anticipated motorcycles to be launched in 2017 in India

Bajaj Pulsar 200NS will now comply with the BS4 emission norms

Bajaj Pulsar 200NS

Expected price- Rs 90,000

Launch date- January 2017

Baja Auto might relaunch the 200NS, which was silently withdrawn from the market earlier. It is expected that the company will introduce the updated Pulsar200NS by January 2017, the key change being that the updated in 200NS will now comply with the BS4 emission norms. The motorcycle will be powered by a 199.5cc,single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, triple spark engine that would produce 24.5bhp of power and 18.6Nm. The updated NS200 might feature the new graphics and colours and also feature ABS as standard.

Also read about: Bajaj Dominar400 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Classic 350 vs Mahindra Mojo & Specs, Engine, Price,& Features

KTM 390 Duke gets a larger 13.4 litre fuel tank instead of 11 litre

2017 KTM 390 Duke

Expected Price- Rs 2 lakh-Rs 2.25 lakh

Launch date: March 2017

Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer, KTM will launch the new KTM 390 Duke by next year in India. The company showcased the 2017 KTM 390 Duke at EICMA 2016 in Milan ,Italy. The KTM 390 Duke has taken design cues from its bigger sibling KTM 1290 Super Duke R and will be powered by a 373.2cc one-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that produces 43.5 hp of power and 37 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch technology and Ride-By-Wire technology. The motorcycle now gets a larger 13.4 litre fuel tank instead of 11 litre and the stopping duties are handled by a 320mm disc at front and 230mm disc at the rear with ABS. The all new 390 Duke features an improved TFT instrument cluster, which is compatible with smartphones for receiving incoming calls and playing audio. Along with this, it also features a new LED headlamp and side-mounted exhaust, which will comply with BSIV emission norms.

Also Read about: New KTM Duke 390 launch in February, price, features & engine

TVS Akula 310 is a fully faired version of the street naked BMW G 310 R

TVS Akula 310

Expected Price- Rs 2 Lakh

Launch date- February 2017 – March 2017

TVS Akula, first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, will be the first motorcycle manufactured in collaboration between TVS and BMW. The company has announced the Akula 310 will be launched by February or March 2017, and will compete with KTM RC390 and upcoming Benelli Tornado 302. The Akula 310 is the fully faired version of the street naked BMW G 310 R, which is powered by a 313cc engine that produces 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle features a 17-inch wheels with soft compound Michelin tyres and ABS as standard fitment. Along with this, it will have upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

Read about: TVS Akula 310 launch in March 2017, price under Rs 2 lakh

The updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 is lighter by 19kg

Kawasaki Ninja 650, Z650, Z900 and W800

Kawasaki will launch its updated Ninja 650, Z650, Z900 and W800 next year in India. The company will introduce the 2017 Ninja 650, which has taken its design cues from its bigger sibling, ZX-10R. The new Ninja 650 is lighter by 19kg and gets a twin set of headlamps. In terms of engine, it gets 650cc, parallel twin-motor, which produces 69 hp of power and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with slipper clutch technology. In addition to this, the motorcycle receives longer header pipes and 36 mm throttle bodies. The manufacturer has improved the brakes and ABS will be standard.

Another addition in the product line up of Kawasaki is the naked Z650, which will replace the ER-6n. The Z650 has shed the weight by 6kg and is powered by the same Ninja 650 engine. The next model to be launched next year is the Z900 that will replace Z800 and is powered by a 948 cc liquid cooled, four-cylinder motor that churns out 125 hp of power and 98.6 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

In addition to this, Kawasaki will introduce the W800, which was recently spotted at a Pune dealership. The retro style motorcycle is powered by a 773 cc, V-twin engine that produces 47 hp of power and 60 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It features round headlamps with a classic design, chrome mud guards and spokes based on the retro theme.

Also read about: Kawasaki to bring Ninja 650, Z650,Z900 and W800 to India

Motorcycle to be manufactured in collaboration between TVS and BMW

TVS-BMW G310R

Expected Price- Rs 2.5 lakh- Rs 2.75 lakh

Launch date- Mid of 2017

BMW G310R is a streetfighter motorcycle manufactured in collaboration between TVS and BMW. The motorcycle will be locally manufactured at TVS's Hosur facility and has been designed and developed in Germany. The G310R is powered by a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine mated to a 6-speed transmission. The engine produces 33 hp of power and 28Nm of torque and is expected to give a fuel efficiency of 25kmpl. The stopping power is executed by a 300 mm disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear with ABS as standard. It also features a digital instrument cluster, chrome exhaust and 785mm seat height. When launched in India, the motorcycle will compete with KTM 390 Duke and Mahindra Mojo.

Also read about: New TVS Victor Review: Reincarnation Done Right!

Yamaha MT-03 will carry the same engine as on the YZF-R3

Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price- Rs 2 lakh

Launch date - Mid-2017

Yamaha will launch its much awaited motorcycle MT-03 in 2017. The MT-03 will carry the same engine as on the YZF-R3 and will be powered by a 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that will produce 41 hp of power and 29 Nm of torque. The motorcycle gets 298mm front and 220mm rear hydraulic single disc brakes with ABS. The MT-03, when launched in India will compete with the BMW G310R and KTM 390 Duke.

Also read about: New Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 spied, to get new features