Upcoming bikes to be launched in 2018: From Royal Enfield 650 twins to Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and more

The year 2017 will be coming to its end very soon and it has been absolutely fantastic for the motorcycle enthusiasts. The year saw some really interesting two-wheeler launches and hence, the hopes from 2018 are also on a high. A few days back, TVS Motor Company launched its highly awaited Apache RR 310 that ended the year on a good note. Honda also launched some appealing two-wheelers from Cliq to the next generation Goldwing that indeed gave many some genuine reasons to rejoice. So now, what next! With the Auto Expo 2018 scheduled to take place next year, it is expected that numerous bikes and scooters will make their debut at the biennial event and it is a good thing as the enthusiasts then will not have to wait for few more months. For the Auto Expo 2018, some confirmed launches will be the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, Hero Xtreme 200S and many more to follow after that. So, here we have picked the most awaited bikes that will likely be launched in India next year.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

There have been multiple spy shots of the India-bound Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 that have started surfacing on the internet since last few weeks. The motorcycle will be launched at the Auto Expo 2018 and is one of the most awaited motorcycles since long. Powering the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine that comes enabled with the company's Variable Valve Timing (VVT) technology for a better engine performance. The mill is mated to a six-speed transmission and develops of power and torque. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is expected to be launched in India at close to Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW G310R

The BMW G310 was showcased in India at the last edition of Auto Expo but sadly, the Bavarian automaker chose to save the launch for a later stage. The BMW roadster is now set to be launched in India in the second half of 2018. One prime reason behind this delay is that the company is currently busy setting up dealership network in more cities in India. The bike is powered by a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder mill that is good for 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The BMW G310R is expected to be launched in India at a price close to Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Xtreme 200S

The awaited Xtreme 200S from Hero MotoCorp will most likely be launched at the next year's Auto Expo. The motorcycle was showcased as a concept model at Auto Expo 2016 besides the company's XF3R streetfighter concept. The salient features of the Hero Xtreme 200S include dual disc brakes, digital-analog instrument cluster, split step-up seats and a lot more. The Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to be priced in the Indian two-wheeler market at close to Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

One of the biggest two-wheeler launches of next year will be the Royal Enfield 650 twins that made their global debut at the last month's EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 draw power from a 648cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. Power and torque outputs stand at 47 hp and 52 Nm respectively. Slipper clutch, dual disc brakes and a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) are some of the prime highlights of these motorcycles. The price of the Royal Enfield 650 twins will be under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) for India.

2018 Bajaj Avenger Street and Cruise Facelift

A recent report on Bikewale suggests that Bajaj is working on the facelift models of its Avenger series and the launch will take place next month. The report claims that the test mules of 2018 Avengers were spotted testing in Pune and the most prominent update is the inclusion of digital instrumentation. Mechanically, there will be no changes to the new Bajaj Avenger models. Expect some new paint schemes on the motorcycles along with a marginal price hike over the present day models.

Kawasaki Vulcan 650

A couple of days back, Kawasaki India teased the Vulcan 650 cruiser on its official website. The motorcycle will be the first and only cruiser by Kawasaki in India and the company claims that the bike will come with an 'exciting' price tag. The modern cruiser shares its powertrain with the Kawasaki Ninja 650 as it comes fitted with the same 649cc, parallel twin engine that runs the latter. Power and torque outputs stand at 61 hp and 63 respectively. The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 will hit Indian shores via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route at an expected price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli Imperiale 400

The Royal Enfield challenger from Benelli is all set to be launched in India by mid-2018. The Benelli Imperiale 400 gets its power from a 373.5cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The mill is good for producing a maximum power output of 19.7 hp along with a peak torque of 28 Nm. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is expected to be priced at close to Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) and will arrive via the completely knocked down (CKD) route.

Ducati Panigale V4

One of the highly awaited motorcycles for next year is the Ducati Panigale V4. The motorcycle is the first mass production bike by Ducati to feature a four-cylinder engine. The engine develops a maximum power output of 214 hp along with a peak torque of 123.5 Nm. The output can further be boosted to 226 hp with the use of an all-titanium exhaust from Akrapovic that comes as optional. The motorcycle comes aided with twin 330mm disc brakes up front along with a single 245mm disc brake at the rear. The Ducati Panigale V4 might be launched in India sometime in mid-2018.

Emflux One

India will get its first electric superbike at the Auto Expo 2018 and it has been christened Emflux One. The eco-friendly motorcycle promises some mind-boggling numbers in terms of performance. The upcoming Emflux One will be able to hit an electronically restricted top speed of 200 kmph and will cover a range of 200 km per full charge. The Emflux One will feature Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension, dual channel ABS, smartphone connectivity and a lot more. The bike will be priced under Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

2018 Triumph Tiger range

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the next generation Tiger range next year. The new British adventure tourers were introduced a few weeks back and witness a huge improvement over their predecessors. The company will launch the new Tiger 800 that now gets a lighter exhaust along with an increase in power output at 94 hp. The 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 now gets full LED lighting system, backlit switches that were absent in the previous models. The brand will also launch the all-new Tiger 1200 and this time, the manufacturer has ditched the Explorer moniker. The kerb weight of the bike has gone down by 11 kg that has helped improve the performance significantly.