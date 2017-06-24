Upcoming bikes in India 2017

The current year has been great for motorcycle enthusiasts as various two wheeler manufacturers have launched their products with the addition of new safety features like AHO( Automatic Headlamp On) and with BS4 emission norms. In the first half of the year we have seen major launches from commuter motorcycles to superbikes like Triumph Street Triple S, KTM 390 Duke, KTM 250 Duke and KTM 390 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar 200NS and BMW Motorrad that started sales in India this year. The remaining half of the year will be very exciting for bike enthusiasts as more products will be introduced in two-wheeler market. Here we have compiled a list of the motorcycles that will be launched in rest of the year.

TVS Apache RR310S

TVS showcased the concept version of the Akula 310 at the 2016 Auto Expo and since then it has become most anticipated motorcycle among enthusiasts. Later this year the company rechristened TVS Akula 310 as TVS Apache RR310S. The Apache RR310S has been spied many times testing on the Indian roads and will get features such as a twin headlamp cluster with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and LED tail lamps. The motorcycle also gets a fairing and a multi-info instrument cluster that will display gear position, clock, engine temperature, side stand warning and distance to empty. It will be powered by a 313 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that will generate around 32 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Expected launch- August 2017; Expected Price- Rs 2- Rs 2.5 lakh; Competition- KTM RC390

BMW G310R

BMW and TVS teamed up in 2013 and announced that they will introduce the cheapest BMW motorcycle, the BMW G310R. The naked motorcycle was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and since then it has become the most awaited motorcycle in the country. BMW started its India operation by launching various products but didn't launch the BMW G310R. However, the company has said in a statement that they will launch the G310R motorcycle by next year as they don't have strong dealership network in India. The BMW G310 R is powered by a 313cc engine, that produces 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed constant mesh transmission. It will have a 300mm disc at the front and a 240mm rear disc assisted by dual-channel ABS. Expected launch – December 2017; Expected price- Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh; Competition- KTM 390 Duke

DSK Benelli Tornado 302 R

DSK Benelli showcased the fully-faired motorcycle Tornado 302R at the 2016 Auto Expo, however, the company didn't launch the motorcycle due to the pending clearance from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Now the company is planning to launch the motorcycle by next month and has already started taking the bookings. The Tornado 302R will be powered by a 300 cc, two-cylinder engine that will develop 37 hp of power and a peak torque of 27 Nm and will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle will be equipped with upside down forks up front and a rear monoshock suspension. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is around 196 kg and will feature front and rear disc brakes and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as standard. With Tornado 302 R, the company will strengthen its sub 500cc motorcycle portfolio in India. Expected launch- July 2017; Expected price- Rs 3.5 lakh; Competition- Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300

Triumph Street Triple R and RS

Triumph launched its much-anticipated motorcycle Street Triple 765 S in India this month at an exciting price of Rs 8.50 lakh. However, at the time of launch, the company announced that they will launch the higher version of Street Triple R and RS later this year. The Street Triple will be powered by a 765cc engine that produces 116 hp in R trim and 121 hp of power on RS variant. The R and RS variant churns out the same torque of 77 Nm and are mated to a 6-speed transmission. Both the variants have more features than the S variant and R & RS variant get a full-colour 5-inch TFT instrument console. The R variant gets four modes, road, rain, sport and custom, while RS trim has 5 riding modes which include all the aforementioned ones as well as a race track mode. As for the pricing, the Street Triple R and RS variant will be launched at a higher price than the S variant. Expected launch- December 2017; Expected Price- Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10 lakh; Competition- Kawasaki Z900