Upcoming adventure bikes in India in 2018: New Hero XPulse, BMW G 310 GS & more touring motorcycles

The adventure tourer bike territory has seen a decent growth in India, especially in the last few years. The prime reason for that being, now one can also get an ADV at an affordable price point and you are not essentially left only with the expensive Multistradas and Tigers if you wish to own one. The current year will see multiple adventure tourers getting launched in India and the good part is a couple of these will be for the masses as well. Hero XPulse will make its entry to India as the most affordable adventure touring bike launching in 2018 followed by the BMW G 310 GS that will be launched here in the second half of 2018. Big bike makers like Triumph and Ducati will also be launching their updated Tiger range and Multistrada. Hence, one can clearly see that the new launches in ADV segment for 2018 will be a mix bag, catering to buyers of different segments.

Here is the list of all adventure bikes that will be launched in India in 2018:

Hero XPulse 200 adventure bike

Hero MotoCorp had unveiled the XPulse 200 adventure bike at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. The motorcycle will be launched in India in the coming weeks. Powering the new Hero XPulse 200 is a 200cc engine and it is the same unit that also runs the Xtreme 200R. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 18 hp and 17 Nm. As the motorcycle is meant for off-roading and munching miles, it offers bits like tall windscreen, dual-purpose tyres, placement for luggage panniers and a lot more. Additional highlights of the upcoming Hero XPulse 200 include a fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes and a full LED headlamp. The new Hero XPulse 200 The motorcycle is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

2018 Triumph Tiger 800

Triumph Motorcycles will launch the new 2018 edition of the Tiger 800 adventure tourer in the coming weeks. The motorcycle will get its power from the same 800cc, inline three-cylinder engine that used to run the outgoing model. The motor now sees some revisions in power for the better and the output now stands at 94 hp. The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 now comes with LED headlamp with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The bike has also been bestowed with backlit switches and an adjustable windscreen. A cruise control system and six riding modes will also come with the new Tiger 800.

2018 Triumph Tiger 1200

The Tiger 1200 in its latest avatar ditches the Xplorer moniker. The company's adventure flagship will be launched in India next month. The bike is 10 kg lighter than its predecessor and it is one of the prime reasons behind its improved performance. Salient features of the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 include cornering lights, full LED lighting system, a bi-directional quickshifter and a lot more. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the country at a price close to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will arrive via the CBU (Completely Built Up) route.

BMW G 310 GS

The new BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer will be launched in India in the second half of 2018. The announcement was made by the German auto giant at Auto Expo 2018. Powering the BMW G 310 GS is a 313cc engine that produces 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The motorcycle essentially comes based on the BMW G310R roadster that will also be launched in the country in H2 2018. As one would expect from an adventure tourer, the motorcycle will come with features like tall windscreen, long travel suspension, placement for luggage panniers and more. The new BMW G 310 GS is expected to arrive holding a price tag of close to Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati Multistrada 1260

The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 will replace the Multistrada 1200 and it will be launched in India in the months to come. The motorcycle gets more power and torque than the 1200 model along with new technology. Powering the motorcycle is a 1262cc, L-twin engine that has been tuned to offer more torque low down in the rev range. The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 gets features like a fully digital instrument cluster, heated grips, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity and a lot more. The chassis of the motorcycle is also revised along with an increase in wheelbase. The new Multistrada 1260 is expected to be launched at a price nearing Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).