Upcoming 150 cc bikes in India, check price, specs and images

The first half of 2017 is almost over and we have already witnessed some exciting bike launches such as the Ducati duo consisting of the Monster 797 and the Multistrada 950, the 2017 Triumph Street Triple 765, 2017 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke along with the Yamaha FZ25 early this year along with other updated and new Kawasaki models. There's almost half of the year to go by and there are many more interesting launches lined up for the year ranging from 100cc to 1200cc motorcycles. However, one of the most popular segments in the country is the 150 cc one as the bikes here offer a decent performance between performance and efficiency. Here's a list of some of the most anticipated 150cc motorcycles due to be launched in India in 2017.

Bajaj Pulsar 150NS

The Bajaj Pulsar range in India is one of the most popular motorcycles and is one of the best-selling models in the company's portfolio. Known for a wide range of model spread across small displacement increments, the Pulsar range includes 135cc to 220cc models. In the 150cc bracket, there is only the Pulsar 150 but now the two-wheeler manufacturer is considering launching a smaller version of the 200 NS, the 150 NS. The Pulsar 150 NS will be powered by a 149cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine. It will get telescopic forks at the front and nitrox shock absorbers at the rear. The new motorcycle's styling and design will be identical to that of the 200 NS and will get an aggressive front that most Pulsars are well-known for.

Expected price: Rs 75,000, ex-showroom

Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0

Yamaha will soon launch the third generation of the YZF R15, which will be christened the YZF R15 V3.0 (Version 3.0). Expected in India by the end of this year or early 2018, the company has already unveiled the R15 V3.0 in Indonesian and Vietnamese markets. The R15 V3.0 will be longer than the current model by 30 mm, wider by 55 mm and taller by 65 mm, however, the wheelbase will be shorter by 20 mm, which should make the motorcycle more agile. The upcoming Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 will boast of new split LED headlamp that will be separated by a centrally mounted ram air intake and will also have a sharp rear end with split seats. The R15 will be powered by a new 150cc engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology. The unit will generate about 17 hp of power, 2 hp more than the present version and will deliver a peak torque of 14.7 Nm, which remains unchanged. The inverted front forks, new digital instrument cluster with shift timing light and slipper clutch will further add to the performance-oriented character of the motorcycle. With the addition of new features, it is expected that the company will price it slightly higher than the existing model.

Expected price: 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom

Hero Dawn 150

Recently, Hero MotoCorp discontinued 10 models from its Indian model lineup, including the Karizma R, Hunk, Xtreme, Impulse, Ignitor, Passion xPRO and Pro TR, Splendor Pro Classic and iSmart and the HF Dawn. The HF Dawn was a 100 cc motorcycle that produced 7.70 hp of power and 8 Nm of torque from its DC - Digital CDI, single-cylinder air-cooled engine and was the cheapest motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp. There were reports that Hero is planning to bring back the Dawn with a larger 125cc engine, but it seems it might get a 150cc unit. The new Dawn 150 is expected to get a new and wider seat, wider rear carrier and a new engine. It will also get a new instrument cluster and a host of other new features. Although, not much information is available at present, it is expected that the new Dawn 150 will get its power from the Achiever's 150 cc ATFT single cylinder engine that will produce around 13 hp of power and about 12 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Expected price: Rs 67,000, ex-showroom

Bajaj Boxer

Bajaj discontinued the Boxer BM 150 in India back in 2012, due to low sales and demand. The Boxer BM 150 was launched with a tagline, “Bharat Bike” for rural markets that featured a rugged built, simple styling with high power delivery. With the demand witnessing a surge in rural areas in the past few years, Bajaj is now planning to relaunch the Boxer. The new Bajaj Boxer X150 Cross is likely to be an adventure sports bike and has been spotted testing in India without camouflage. The Boxer X150 Cross is currently sold in select markets like Zambia and Kenya and will receive a raised front mudguard, rear carrier, new body graphics, alloy wheels as well as off-road tyres. The lower version is expected to feature drum brakes at both ends. The upcoming Boxer is expected to get its power from a 144.8 cc, single cylinder engine that will produce 12 hp of power and 12.26 Nm of peak torque.

Expected price: Rs 70,000, ex-showroom

Suzuki GSX-R150

The latest entrant from the Suzuki stable will be the new GSX-R150 that has already been showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2017, as well as in other international markets. The new GSX-R150 will get a 147.3 cc single cylinder, water-cooled engine that will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine will develop around 19.17 hp of power and at 10,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. Apart from this, the upcoming motorcycle will have the same design philosophy as other Suzuki models, especially the GSX-R1000R. It will get new features such as LED headlamp, LCD instrument cluster, Suzuki Easy Start System and keyless ignition system. It will measure 2,020 mm in length, 700 mm in width and 1,075 mm in height. The motorcycle will have a ground clearance of 160 mm and 785 mm of seat height. With a mix of lighter materials and new construction technologies, the bike is expected to have a low kerb weight of 131 kg.

Expected price: Rs 1.3 lakh, ex-showroom