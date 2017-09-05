UM Motorcycles to launch 300cc to 500cc motorcycles in India by next year

US-based UM Motorcycle is planning to bring three new products in India by next year, as reported by carandbike. The company will bring an adventure motorcycle, that will be powered by a 350cc-450cc V-Twin engine and will showcase it at the 2018 Auto Expo. With this, the company is also planning to bring two new motorcycles that will be powered by an engine displacing between 250cc-350cc. In addition, the manufacturer is working on an electric motorcycle and it is expected to launch the motorcycle by next year. The company is strengthening its product portfolio in the Indian market by introducing more products in the 250cc-450cc segment. When launched, the 250cc - 450cc motorcycle will compete with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bajaj Dominar 400. Recently, the manufacturer added two new motorcycles in its product portfolio, the Renegade Commando Mojave Edition and Renegade Classic. Both the motorcycles are powered by a 279cc engine mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycles get features such USB charging port, saddle bags, and premium seat covers.

UM Motorcycles entered Indian two-wheeler market in 2016 with the Renegade Classic, Renegade Commando and Renegade Sports S. The company started its manufacturing products with Lohia Autos at its Kashipur facility in Uttarakhand. In a bid to expand its network portfolio, the company is planning to add more dealerships and will be focusing more on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The manufacturer has 62 dealerships in India in major cities like Jaipur, Gurugram, Vadodara, Lucknow, Delhi, Raipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru etc.

Source-carandbike