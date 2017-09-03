UM Motorcycles launches Renegade Classic and Renegade Commando Mojave Edition in India

In order to expand its portfolio in India, UM Motorcycles has launched the Renegade Classic and Renegade Commando Mojave Editions. The Renegade Classic is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh, while the Renegade Mojave Edition is available at Rs 1.80 lakh,ex-showroom, Delhi. The company has started taking the booking of both motorcycles and the deliveries will begin in a month. The motorcycles are powered by a same Renegade 279cc series single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 25hp of power and 23Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Both the motorcycles have an 18-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 179kg. The Renegade Commando Mojave Edition the carries same design as Renegade Commando but gets new features such as USB charging port, premium seat covers, and oversized leg guards. The Renegade Classic gets features such as chrome, windshield and saddle bags. The Mojave edition is available only in one colour option - Desert matte paint, while the Renegade Classic is offered in two colors options-Copper white and Candy Metallic Glossy Black.

UM Motorcycles, the Indian arm of UM Internation LLC started its India operation in 2016 by launching its Renegade range. The range includes Renegade Sport S, Renegade Commando and the Renegade Classic. In 2015, UM Motorcycles signed a joint venture deal with an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Lohia Auto. The manufacturing of motorcycles is done at the facility at Kashipur in Uttrakhand. With this two new motorcycles, the company has now four bikes in its stable- Renegade Classic, Renegade Commando, Renegade Mojave Edition and the Renegade Sport S.