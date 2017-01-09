UM Motorcycles increases prices of Renegade Commando and Sports S

UM Motorcycles, the Indian subsidiary of the American motorcycle maker UM International, LLC, has increased the prices of its models in India from 1st January, 2017. The Renegade Commando is now priced at Rs 1.64 lakh that was earlier available at Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, an increase of 3.14 percent. The Renegade Sports S, on the other hand, was earlier priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, now carries a price tag of Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. A 5.36 percent increase in the price of the Renegade Sports S. According to the company, the increase in prices is due to offset the impact of rising input costs in the country.

Commenting on the price revision, Rajeev Mishra, Director, UML said, “This price revision is on account of increase in the cost of raw material and other cost of operations. We have rationalised the costs, but taken care that impact is minimal. We also continue to offer finance at attractive interest rates for customers to enter the brand.”

The Renegade Commando is a lightweight cruiser motorcycle and is powered by a 280 cc engine that develops 25 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and 21.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm and is mated to a six-speed transmission. It has 200 mm ground clearance and features an inbuilt USB charging point, front disc brake and hydraulic telescopic front suspension and a conventional rear suspension.

The second model in the company's portfolio is the Renegade Sports S, which is also powered by the same 280 cc engine. The Renegade Sports S features an electric start, Service Alert Maintenance as standard, LED headlamp, front telescopic suspension and rear dual shock absorbers. Both the motorcycles are available with a fuel tank capacity of 18 litres and have a kerb weight of 172 Kg.