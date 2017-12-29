Two-wheelers discontinued in 2017: One of these brands pulled the plug on 7 motorcycles

While we've been bringing together lists of upcoming two-wheelers to assist in a better buying decision, there are some motorcycles and scooters that will now no longer be available in the market. The year 2017 was packed with brand new two-wheeler launches, some of which promise great value for money, while some deliver on performance. However, the year also saw some two-wheeler manufacturers pull the plug on a lot many models, owing to reasons ranging from a break-up from a company or due to non-compliance with emissions standards. The three brands in question are TVS, Yamaha and Hero MotoCorp, and turns out that one of the two homegrown companies discontinued a total of seven models. Following is a list of two-wheelers that have been pulled out of our market:

TVS Phoenix 125

TVS Motor Company discontinued the Phoenix 125 in India in April this year, however, its production is still active exclusively for the export market. Also, the Phoenix 125 complied with older BSIII emission standards and the model's popularity had slipped way below compared to then recently launched TVS Victor. While the Victor is priced at Rs 51,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the larger capacity Phoenix 125 was retailed in India at about Rs 53,000.

The Phoenix is powered by a 124.53cc engine that produces 11 hp of power and 10.8 Nm of torque which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. It came with telescopic oil damped forks at the front and twin 5-step adjustable monotube inverted at the rear. It also featured vehicle locator key, tubeless tyres, DC headlamp and a fully digital instrument cluster. The claimed fuel efficiency of the motorcycle is 67 kmpl.

Yamaha R3

India Yamaha Motors delisted the YZF-R3 from its official website in April. The motorcycle was was the BSIII emission norms compliant version. The Japanese company is now prepping for the introduction of the updated Yamaha YZF-R3 which would comply with the current BSIV norms. The new BSIV version of R3 is expected to get the new graphics and colour options.

The new Yamaha R3 will be powered by the discontinued model's 321cc,2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valves engine with BSIV compliance. This engine develops 42 hp of power and 29.6 Nm of torque which is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle has a claimed acceleration figure from zero to 60 km/h of 2.89 seconds and a zero to 100 km/h of six seconds.

Hero Splendor Pro Classic, Splendor i-Smart and HF Dawn

Hero MotoCorp silently took down these three motorcycles from the Indian market in May. The three motorcycles were not updated with BSIV engines owing to low sales volumes. However, Hero continued to sell the three motorcycles till April 1 to clear the remaining BSIII stock. The Splendor Pro Classic, Splendor i-Smart and HF Dawn were priced at Rs 51,405, Rs 51,910 and Rs 39,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

All three motorcycles were powered by a 97.2cc engine which produced 8 hp at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 5000rpm. The single-seat Splendor Pro Classic was the most affordable cafe racer in the market. The Splendor iSmart 100 came with Hero’s i3S engine start-stop technology, claiming better fuel efficiency than regular 100cc bikes in the market. The HF Dawn was the most affordable bike in Hero’s stables, now though customers can opt for the HF Deluxe which also comes with the engine start-stop technology.

Hero Xtreme and Hunk

Hero MotoCorp pulled two of its 150cc motorcycles from the market in May this year - Hero Xtreme and Hero Hunk. The reason behind the discontinuation of Xtreme and Hunk was not clarified but it is expected that the company may launch the BSIV versions of both these motorcycles later.

The Xtreme and Hunk were powered by a 149.2cc engine producing 15.6 hp of power and 13.5 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme was available in two variants - single disc and double disc, while the Hunk was offered with disc brakes.

Hero Impulse

Hero MotorCorp discontinued the Impulse motorcycle in India in March this year. Since the dual-purpose motorcycle was built jointly by Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India and Hero MotoCorp, Hero could not have made any changes to the model as per the agreement between the two companies.

Customers expecting a BSIV version of the Hero Impulse would also be disappointed as the company cannot develop the motorcycle according to the agreement between Honda and Hero. However, if Hero MotoCorp plans to introduce an adventure-tourer, it will have to be developed from ground-up.

The Hero Impulse was a 150 cc dual-purpose model in the company's portfolio launched in October 2011. Power generated by the 150 cc mill was 12 hp and torque was 13.4 Nm. The engine was mated to a 5-speed transmission and the model was based on Honda's NXR Bros motorcycle that is sold in international markets.

Hero Maestro

Hero MotoCorp discontinued the Maestro in January this year and now the company only sells the Maestro Edge, Pleasure and Duet in its scooter lineup in the country. The company had launched the Maestro Edge in 2015, and was sold alongside the standard Maestro scooter. The two-wheeler manufacturer possibly discontinued the Maestro as the tie-up between Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India came to an end. Critical parts of the Maestro such as the engine were sourced from Honda and the scooter was largely a rebadged version of Honda Activa.

This raft of discontinuations by the company seems to be in sync with its larger plan of moving away from Honda-derived engine technology and develop its own technical know-how instead. Hero MotoCorp is planning to launch 6 new models by 2018 and will invest Rs 2,500 crore in the coming years. The investment will be made for new product development, phase-wise capacity installation and expansion at its Gujarat facility and the upcoming manufacturing plants at Andhra Pradesh & Bangladesh. In addition, the company also invested Rs 850 crore for a Research and Development (R&D) facility known as Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur some time back.