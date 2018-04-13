TVS Wego gets cheaper by Rs 2,000: Will this move bring back life to its sales?

TVS Motor Company has reduced the prices of its automatic scooter Wego by Rs 2,000. The prime reason behind the decrease in prices of TVS Wego is the company's attempt to bring back life to the sales. The sales of TVS Wego have been on a decline and customers are preferring the Jupiter more that also comes under the company's stable. The price of the TVS Wego now starts at Rs 50,165 as against its previous price tag of Rs 52,165. The disc brake variant, on the other hand, is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 53,83. All prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi. The TVS Wego gets power from a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine mated to an automatic transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8 bhp and 8 Nm.

Watch our new TVS Ntorq 125 video review here:

The braking to the TVS Wego is done with the help of 130mm drum brakes that have been fitted at both ends. The company also offers a 220mm disc brake up front that comes as optional. The scooter also gets a sync braking system in which both brakes get applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever. This not only offers an effective braking but also prevents chances of skidding.

The suspension system of the TVS Wego comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with unit swing with spring loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. The salient features of the TVS Wego include a fully digital instrument cluster, LED tail lamp and an optional mobile charging provision. The scooter also comes with an external fuel fill lid that offers convenience to the rider as he or she need not step down every time to refill the fuel. The scooter has been assisted with a 5-litre fuel tank.

Until now, the sales of the TVS Wego were getting overshadowed by the Jupiter, Now, with the decreased prices, the former is expected to attract more number of customers.