TVS upgrades its product lineup with BS IV compliance and AHO



TVS Motor has completed the process of mandatory updation to BS IV compliant vehicles and the latest one to be launched are the RTR 160 and the RTR 160. The entire product lineup of the homegrown company, namely Apache RTR 160, Apache RTR 180,Victor, Star City Plus, Sport,Zest and Scooty Pep Plus, now come with engines that are compliant to BS IV emission norms. All these products will now also comply to safety features, such as AHO and DRL. Following are prices of the updated two-wheelers (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180

The Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.6 cc, four stroke, single cylinder engine that produces 15.2 hp of power and 13.1 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the RTR 180 is available in two variants - standard and ABS, and is powered by a 177.4 cc four stroke, single cylinder engine that produces 17 hp of power and 15.5 Nm of torque. The prices of BS IV Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 are as follows:

TVS Apache RTR 160 DRL - Rs 75,089

TVS Apache RTR 180 DRL - Rs 80,019

TVS Apache RTR 180 ABS DRL - Rs 90,475

TVS Victor

The commuter motorcycle Victor is powered by a 110 cc, 3 valve Ecothrust engine that produces 9.4 hp of power and 9.4 Nm of torque mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The Victor is available in two variants – one with drum brakes and another with front disc brakes.

Victor - Disc DRL - Rs 53,715

Victor- Drum AHO - Rs 51,715

TVS StarCity Plus

TVS StarCity plus is now BS IV compliant and now features AHO. The commuter motorcycle is powered by a 109.7cc engine that produces 8.30 hp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. It gets features, such as tubeless tyres, analogue speedometer and alloy wheels. The motorcycle is available in two variants - kick start and alloy wheel variant. The StarCity Plus is offered at a price of Rs 44,990.

TVS Sport

Another commuter motorcycle in TVS line up is the Sport. The new TVS Sport is powered by a 99.77 cc four-stroke engine that produces 7 hp of power and 7.8 Nm of torque mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 108.5 kg and has fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The Sport Plus gives fuel efficiency of 95 kmpl. It is priced at Rs 37,580.



TVS Zest

TVS Zest, a scooter which is now BS IV compliant and features DRLs, is powered by a 109.7cc, four stroke, air cooled CVTi engine that produces 7.91 hp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to CVT transmission. It gets features such as dual tone seat colour, special edition emblem , back lit speedometer, LED tail lamps, textured floor boards and USB charger. The BS4 Zest is offered at price of Rs 46,238.



TVS Scooty PEP Plus

The lightweight scooter Scooty PEP Plus is offered with DRLs. The Scooty PEP plus is powered by a 87.8cc with CVT-i Ecothrust engine that delivers 5 hp of power and 5.8 Nm of torque. It gets features such as two ride modes - Eco and power, USB charging and side stand alarm. The Scooty PEP Plus is offered at a price of Rs 39,950.