TVS StaR City+ with dual tone styling launched at Rs 50,500

TVS Motor Company has launched a new version of the StaR City+ with dual tone styling for this festive season at prices starting Rs 50,534 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new version comes with new design cues, a TVS chrome 3D label and a black grab rail. Equipped with Automatic Headlight On (AHO) and other such features, StaR City+ retains its honeycomb textured side panel grills. A stainless-steel muffler complements the bike’s silver shock absorbers and the aluminum black grab rail. Black alloy wheels, 3D emblems and stylish tail lamp add to its overall look.

The StaR City+ comes with a “Ecothrust” engine which delivers 8 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm, and is mated to a four-speed gearbox. The TVS StaR City+ delivers a claimed fuel economy of 86 kmpl.

The StaR City+ comes with telescopic front shock absorbers and five step adjustable rear shock absorbers to ensure a comfortable ride. High grip, button type, tubeless tyres reduce the risk of skidding by providing better road-tyre contact.

Commenting on the new offering, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President, Marketing (Commuter Motorcycles, Scooter and Corporate Brand), TVS Motor Company said, “Award-winning TVS StaR City+ has always stood for style with substance, namely power and mileage of 86 kmpl together in an unbeatable package. Celebrating this amazing combination is the New Special Edition DUAL TONE StaR City+. This Festive season we expect to see a lot of customers opting to celebrate style with substance. We look forward to welcoming them into the TVS Family.”

The new TVS StaR City+ will come in 3 colours – Black red, Black blue and Red black. The product is priced at Rs.50,534 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the dual tone variant and is available at all TVS showrooms across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, Orissa, Guwahati, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.