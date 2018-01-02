TVS Motor ends 2017 with 35% growth in India sales; Sells over 2.07 lakh units

TVS Motor Company has reported a 39 percent increase in total sales at 2,56,909 units in the month of December 2017. The company had sold a total of 1,84,944 units during the same month in 2016. TVS Motor Company has said in a statement that the total two-wheeler sales were at 2,47,630 units last month as against 1,79,551 units in December 2016, hence, accounting for a growth of 37.9 percent. During last month, domestic two-wheeler sales increased 35.4 percent to 2,07,778 units as against 1,53,456 units in the year-ago month. Motorcycle sales were at 95,281 units as compared to 58,211 units in December 2016, a growth of 63.7 percent.

Scooter sales rose 50.5 percent to 83,640 units in December as against 55,557 units in the same month last year, the company said. Three-wheeler sales grew by 72.1 percent to 9,279 units as against 5,393 units in December 2016. TVS Motor said its total exports grew 55.8 percent in December at 47,818 units as compared with 30,694 units in the same month last year. The company's 110cc scooter Jupiter continues to be on the number two spot among best-selling scooters in India after the segment leader Honda Activa. A few months back, the company had launched the more premium version of the scooter by the name Jupiter Classic and as the name suggests, the scooter comes with multiple retro elements like chrome finished rounded rear view mirrors and a lot more. Besides, the TVS Jupiter Classic also a transparent windscreen that is a rare feature when it comes to scooters.

In other news, TVS Motor Company had launched its highly awaited flagship motorcycle, Apache RR 310 last month. The bike shares its powertrain with the BMW G310R as it comes fitted with the same 312cc, liquid-cooled engine. The power and torque figures of the engine stand at 34 hp and 27 Nm respectively. Salient features of this motorcycle include dual LED projector headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Locking System) and a lot more. The bike has been launched in India at a price of Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).