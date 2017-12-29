TVS Dazz scooter appears again after almost three years: India launch possible at Auto Expo 2018

The recently launched TVS Apache RR 310 gave reasons to the Hosur-based manufacturer to rejoice for more than a single reason. Now, it seems that the company wants to focus more on its scooter segment as a test mule of the Dazz scooter is recently spied testing. The spy images leaked by a Bike India reader shows the completely undisguised test mule undergoing test runs somewhere in Hosur where the company's production facility is located. However, only the side and rear profile of the scooter is visible in the images. One thing that first comes to notice while taking a look at the images is the striking yellow colour that will most likely be one of the colour options for the scooterif it gets launched in India. The tail lamp of the TVS Dazz looks sharp and gets clear lens turning winkers. For those who are not able to recall, the TVS Dazz was first showcased in India at Auto Expo 2016. By displaying the concept model at the biennial event, TVS Motor Compay had hinted that it might launch the scooter in India in the future. However, this is not the first time that the TVS Dazz has been spotted in India. Three years back in 2014, the scooter was spied on Indian roads for the first time.

Internationally, the TVS Dazz scooter is on sale on two engine options viz carbureted and fuel injected. The engine displaces 109.6cc and comes with a single cylinder, air-cooled configuration. While the carbureted mill is good for 8.3 hp of power and 8.3 Nm of torque, the fuel injected motor has better figures with 8.6 hp and 8.7 Nm. India will most likely get the carbureted mill in order to keep the cost competitive.

The suspension duties on the TVS Dazz are taken care of with the help of telescopic forks up front along with a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking is done with a single disc brake at the front along with a drum unit at the rear. The TVS Dazz is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 53,000 (ex-showroom) in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Image Source: Bike India