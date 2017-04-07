TVS Apache RTR 160, Star City Plus and Sport grab top spots in JD Power 2017 study

TVS Apache RTR 160, Star City Plus and Sport have emerged victorious in different categories in a recent study conducted by JD Power, which annually ranks two-wheelers in terms of best-in-class quality and best-in-class customer APEAL through a detailed survey with over 9,000 customers. This study is the third survey of this dimension in India and globally it is the indicator of customer satisfaction. The 2017 India Two-Wheeler Initial Quality (2WIQS) Study and Automotive Product Execution and Layout (2WAPEAL) study ranked the Star City Plus as best quality product in the economy segment, while the Apache RTR 160 has claimed the best quality title in the premium segment. TVS Sport has been ranked as No 1 in APEAL in economy segment.

The 2017 2WIQS is based on evaluation from 9,570 vehicle owners who purchased a new vehicle between March 2016 and October 2016. The study includes 87 two-wheeler models from 10 manufacturers. The study was fielded from September 2016 to December 2016 in 45 cities across India.

The 2WAPEAL study examines 34 attributes across six performance categories (in alphabetical order): control switches/ locks; engine and transmission performance; fuel economy; looks and styling; ride and handling; and seats. Overall APEAL performance is reported as an index score based on a 1,000-point scale, with a higher score indicating higher satisfaction.

Commenting on the results, Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, President and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “As a company, it is our endeavor to constantly strive and meet the evolving needs of the consumer and remain focused on providing a superior ownership experience to them. Our customer centricity and focus on quality are the underpinning factors of our success, which differentiate us. The recognition by the J.D. Power Study 2017 is, therefore, a testimony to our efforts to deliver absolute customer delight through the five pillars of TQM (Total Quality Management).”

“Design and manufacturing quality are both imperative to deliver the overall experience promise in context of the Indian terrain and usage habits. These market specificities are core to our quality strategy. We are confident that we will continue to deliver on this promise,” he added.