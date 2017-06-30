TVS Apache RR 310S instrument cluster revealed, launch date, specs and features

We reported earlier that the upcoming TVS Apache RR 310S was caught testing in Chennai through a series of narrow streets, highlighting its agility. Now a new video has come up revealing the instrument console of the motorcycle for the first time. In the latest video, the multi-information instrument cluster of the new TVS Apache RR 310S is placed vertically. It has white backlight, similar to the Apache RTR 200 4V and has readouts such as speedometer, odometer, clock, fuel gauge, engine temperature indicator, side stand indicator, gear position indicator and a tachometer. The new TVS Apache RR 310S is powered by a 313 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that generates 34 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the engine is expected to offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl.

This is the same engine that will also power the upcoming BMW G310R, which is expected to be launched in India by 2018. It is also expected that the Apache RR 301S will receive upside down forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. TVS' upcoming flagship motorcycle is likely to get disc brakes at both ends along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

Watch the video, here:

In addition, TVS Motor will also equip the Apache RR 310S with a twin headlamp cluster with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and LED tail lamp. These features will be shared with the BMW G310R. Expected to be priced around Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, the Apache RR 310S will rival against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3. The two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to launch the new motorcycle in July, 2017.

