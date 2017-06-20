TVS Apache RR 310S aka Akula spied once again, launch by mid-2017

Spy shots of the TVS Apache RR 310S or earlier known as the Akula has once again surfaced the internet. The much-awaited motorcycle was spotted testing on Indian roads indicating that the launch will happen soon. The TVS Apache RR 310S is based on the Akula concept model that was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo.

The TVS Akula RR 310S is a fully faired motorcycle that has been jointly developed by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer and BMW Motorrad, therefore, sharing its design cues with the upcoming BMW G310R. As per the new images, the Apache RR 310S have a comfortable ergonomics as opposed to its track-focussed perception. This would make the motorcycle comfortable for everyday riding as well as long distances.

The motorcycle will feature a twin headlamp cluster with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and LED tail lamps. The Akula also gets a visor and a multi-info instrument cluster that will display gear position, clock, engine temperature, side stand warning and distance to empty. Safety features on the Apache RR 310S will include disc brakes at both ends with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) expected to be an optional addition. The suspension setup will include upside down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

The Akula RR 310S will have the same engine as the BMW G310R. It will be a 313 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that will develop 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is expected to have a claimed fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl.

The new TVS Akula RR310S is expected to be priced at Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and it will be the most powerful TVS motorcycle to be launched in India till date. Once introduced, it will rival against the likes of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3.

