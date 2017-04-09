TVS Akula spotted at a dealership, launch by mid 2017

TVS is currently working on the new Akula and a production-ready model has been spotted at the company's dealership according to a report by Rushlane. The upcoming TVS Akula is expected to be launched in India by mid this year and it will share a few of its mechanical components with the BMW G310R.

The TVS Akula will be powered by a 313 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that has been jointly developed by TVS and BMW. The engine will produce 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. This engine will also power the BMW G310R and will be mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Image Courtesy: Rushlane

One of the major highlights of the Akula will be a full fairing with a twin headlamp cluster, split seats. Braking will be courtesy front and rear disc brakes with ABS (Antilock Braking System). The TVS Akula will also be available with a choice of new body colours, gloss blue and a matte black that can be seen in the image belo.

The two-wheeler manufacturer will produce the Akula at its Hosur plant and is expected to be priced competitively by around the Rs 2.5 lakh mark, ex-showroom Delhi, making it competitive in this segment. The TVS Akula will compete with the likes of the KTM RC390 and the Yamaha FZ 25 in its segment. Although BMW planned to introduce the BMW G310R, the naked streetfighter version of the Akula along with the fully faired motorcycle, the former will make its entry in India by end of this year.