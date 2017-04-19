TVS Akula 310 details emerge as India launch closes in

TVS Akula 310 is about to arrive in the market this year as motorcycle enthusiasts await to see how much of the concept will be retained in the production model. The name of the motorcycle is being speculated over too, it may continue to be called Akula or perhaps Apache RTR 300. The concept was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, and is based on the BMW G310 R. In fact, both motorcycles are being jointly manufactured at the same plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu. While, the G310 R will be performance oriented, the Akula will be slightly less powerful than it owing to tuning inclining more towards fuel efficiency.

The Akula 310 will share the same engine as the G310 R, which is a 313 cc unit. On the G310 R it produces 33.5 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The first full fairing motorcycle by TVS, Akula will come with several premium features like projector headlamps, upside down front forks and disc brakes at both ends.

However, the carbon fibre body that was seen on the concept will be given a miss, and the motorcycle will come with basic brake and clutch levers. According to images of the Akula taken by Rushlane at a dealership, the production model will retain the vertical instrument cluster. TVS have intended to retain most of the features from the concept on the production ready bike.

Speculations suggest the Akula will offer about 36 kmpl mileage, which is quite an impressive figure for a sports oriented motorcycle. Time will tell if the figures remain on paper or actually deliver when the motorcycle is officially launched in the coming months. It expected to be priced at around Rs 2-2.2 lakh.