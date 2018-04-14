Triumph Spirit of ’59 Bonneville T100, T120 special editions introduced: What makes them unique and unlike other Bonnies!

Triumph Motorcycles has recently introduced the new Spirit of '59 special edition models of its two Bonneville models namely T100 ad T120. The company has introduced these special edition models in the United Kingdom only and these will be limited for sale in the said market only. As the name suggests, only 59 units each of these will be produced in order to maintain the exclusivity. The most prominent change in the new Triumph Bonneville Spirit of '59 special edition models is the custom paint scheme. The two limited edition models get inspiration from the 1959 Triumph Bonneville T120. The T120 special edition model comes drenched in a dual tone paint scheme of orange and blue. On the other hand, the Triumph Bonneville T100 has been painted mostly in a white colour with some blue highlights.

Watch our Triumph Bonneville T100 video review here:

The customers who buy these special edition models will get a chance to take part in a lucky draw in which they can win Knight White helmet from Hedon's Hedonistic. Not only this, the customers also stand a chance to win a special '59 painted fuel tank and this will be applicable to individuals who take a test ride of any of the company's Bonneville model by June. The new Triumph T100, T120 Spirit of '59 come at a greater price than the respective regular models. While the limited T100 can be yours for a price of Rs GBP 9,000, the T120 special edition will set you back by GBP 10,600.

Speaking of India operations, Triumph Motorcycles is quite disappointed with the Government of India's decision to hike duties on CKD (Completely Knocked Down) models. This comes at a time when the company was planning more localisation of its products to keep the prices competitive but the opposite took place with the custom duty revision. On the other hand, the custom duty on CBU (Completely Built Up) bikes has been reduced and hence, imported bikes have now become cheaper unlike the ones being assembled in India.