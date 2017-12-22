Triumph motorcycles triples its global profit over last year: New models and increased outreach drives growth

British Motorcycle Manufacturers, Triumph Motorcycles has announced its global sales for the year 2017.The company sold 63,404 units this year against 56,253 units in 2016. In 2017, the company has launched multiple products like new Street Triple, new Bobber Black, new Speedmaster, the new Tiger 800 and the Tiger 1200 adventure. In addition to motorcycles, the company also sells motorcycle parts, accessories and clothing merchandise in more than 57 countries. For 2017, Triumph global revenues increased by 90.9 million pounds (Rs 77.19 crore) from 498.5 million pounds (Rs 427.16 crore) with a profit cost increasing by 8.1 million pounds (Rs 6.94 crore) to 24.7 million pounds (Rs 21.16 crore).

Vimal Sumbly, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “We are extremely proud of the results achieved by the brand globally and at the same time very happy to contribute towards the incredible journey. With over 4,500 units sold in just 4 years of our operations in India, this has been an exciting year for Triumph. With five new launches, an introduction of the SpeedMaster, experiential marketing has gotten us closer to our customers and enabled us to provide them with a complete riding experience. ''

Triumph Motorcycles started its India operations in November 2013 with ten models across 5 categories-Classics, cruisers, roadsters, adventure and super sports. Currently, the manufacturer sells 16 models in its product folio and is hoping to sell 1400 units in FY17. Also, Triumph has 14 dealerships across the country and plans to increase its dealerships to 25 by 2020.This year, the Pune based automaker, Bajaj Auto and Triumph motorcycles had a non-equity global partnership for design, development and distribution of mid-range of motorcycles. Under this joint venture, both the companies will roll out its first product by 2021.