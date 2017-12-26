Triumph Motorcycles plans an aggressive 2018; To launch 4 new bikes in India

Indian-arm of British premium motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has had a successful run in India so far with decent sales and more importantly building the brand in India and the company now plans to launch four new motorcycles in India in 2018. Aiming double-digit growth next year, Triumph Motorcycles will launch its bigger adventure bike Tiger 1200 followed by Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster then the younger Tiger 800 and will launch the all-new 2018 Triumph Speed Triple towards the end of 2018. The company also aims at 90 percent localisation of its products assembled in India. The company is also expanding its reach in India especially in Tier 2 cities and aims more sales from these cities. "Our target for next year is that 10-15 percent of our total sales should come from tier-II cities," Triumph Motorcycles India MD Vimal Sumbly told PTI. Triumph Motorcycles India expects to end 2017 with sales of over 1,300 units, a growth of over 10-12 percent over last year, Sumbly said. "We are also increasing our dealer network. By March 2018, we will have 17 dealerships, up from 14 at present. The target is to have 20 by the end of next year," he added.

At present, besides major metros Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, Triumph Motorcycles India has showrooms in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad and Jaipur. On plans for new launches, he said Triumph will introduce its Classic Cruiser in India along with a new Adventure range in the first and second quarters of next year. "As of now, the plan is to have four new products next year," Sumbly said. When asked about local assembly, he said, "Currently, 80 percent of the models we sell in India are locally assembled. In 2018 this will be increased to 90 percent."

Triumph's portfolio includes high powered bikes such as the Rocket III, Speed Triple, Daytona 200, SuperSports Daytona 675R, Tiger 800 and the iconic Triumph Bonneville family, among others and the company has been constantly updating and adding new models to its India line-up.

(With inputs from PTI)