Top selling Motorcycles, scooters in India; Royal Enfield Classic 350 beats Bajaj Pulsar to enter top-10 two-wheelers list

Two-wheelers sales in India is on the rise this financial year and the month of November 2017 the domestic sales data as per SIAM shows that motorcycles and scooters have registered a growth of 30.25 percent and 23.25 percent respectively when compared to the domestic sales in November 2016. The two-wheeler industry sold a total of over 5.06 lakh scooters, 9.59 lakh motorcycles and 69,888 mopeds alone in the month of November 2017. Due to the low base effect in November 2016 and the prolonged festive season in November 2017 has helped the Indian two-wheeler industry to grow by over 23 percent.

Every two-wheeler manufacturer including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI), TVS Motor Company have reported decent growth last month. Indian-arm of Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer HMSI has once again made it to the pole position with its Honda Activa overtaking the sales of Hero Splendor once again. The company sold a total of 226,046 units of its Honda Activa scooter. The Hero Splendor range of commuter motorycles missed the top-spot by a whisker by selling a total of 225,737 units. The drop-in sales of sales in mopeds allowed Hero HF Deluxe and Honda CB Shine on third and fourth place respectively and even the new Hero Glamour sales have shot up by selling 73,226 units in November 2017 as against 53,301 units sold in the same month last year.

Top selling motorcycles and scooters in India:

Sl.No Model Units sold in Nov 2017 1 Honda Activa 2,26,046 2 Hero Splendor 2,25,737 3 Hero HF Deluxe 1,52,879 4 Honda CB Shine 82,247 5 Hero Glamour 73,226 6 TVS XL Super 69,888 7 TVS Jupiter 62,553 8 Hero Passion 55,680 9 Bajaj Platina 51,809 10 Royal Enfield Classic 350 49,534

The only other scooter to make it to the top-selling two-wheelers list is the TVS Jupiter that has dropped in its ranking despite its sales going up by 14%. TVS Jupiter registered a sales of 64, 553 units last month. Hero Passion and Bajaj Platina commuter motorcycles too made it to the list. But probably the biggest surprise on the list was Royal Enfield Classic 350 selling more than Bajaj Pulsar last month. As per the data, Royal Enfield sold a total of 49,534 units of its Classic 350 last month and Bajaj Pulsar recorded a total sale of 43,392 units.

Other top motorcycles include TVS Apache that saw a total unit sales of 25,515 units and Honda Dream Yuga with total sales of 24,621 units. Apart from Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, Suzuki Access and Honda Dio completes the top-5 scooters list.