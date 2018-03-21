Top selling bikes, scooters in India: Bajaj Pulsar, Royal Enfield Classic 350 fall, TVS Apache re-enters Top-10

Indian two-wheeler industry is all set to close the ongoing financial year 2017-18 with a massive double-digit growth. The industry is already growing at 14.47 per cent growth rate in the April 2017 - February 2018 period and has seen a sales of over 18.45 million two-wheelers. The month of February 2018 might have been short on days but still grew at over 23 per cent. Sales of both bikes and scooters in India are showcasing an exponential growth.

Top-selling bikes in India continues to be dominated by Hero Splendor. India’s most sold motorcycle, Hero Splendor saw a total sales of 238,722 in the domestic market last month. However, if you look at overall two-wheeler sales in India (Bikes, Scooters and Mopeds), Honda Activa scooter continues to be the most sold two-wheeler in India. Both Hero Splendor and Honda Active are being offered in many variants and engine options is one of the major reasons for its strong sales in India.

While there is a lot of talks about premium and affordable sports bike segment growth, the top motorcycles sold in India are still commuters. However, the likes of Bajaj Pulsars, TVS Apaches and Royal Enfield Classic 350 continue to remain on the top-10 most sold bikes list in the country.

Top Selling Bikes in India - Feb 2018

Bike Units sold in Feb 2017 Rank Bike Units sold in Feb 2018 Hero Splendor 2,08,571 1 Hero Splendor 2,38,722 Hero HF Deluxe 1,21,902 2 Hero HF Deluxe 1,65,205 Hero Passion 69,763 3 Honda CB Shine 82,189 Honda CB Shine 66,402 4 Hero Glamour 66,064 Bajaj Pulsar 53,932 5 Hero Passion 61,895 Royal Enfield Classic 350 40,768 6 Bajaj Pulsar 60,772 Hero Glamour 39,288 7 Royal Enfield Classic 350 48,557 Bajaj CT100 26,886 8 Bajaj Platina 40,409 Bajaj Platina 22,590 9 TVS Apache 34,008 Honda CB Unicorn 19,895 10 Honda CB Unicorn 29,223

Hero HF Deluxe continues to enjoy the second rank in the most sold motorcycles list in the month of Feb 2018. Hero MotorCorp sold a total of 165,205 of its HF Deluxe commuter motorcycle at a growth of over 35 per cent when compared to same month last year. Honda CB Shine overtook the sales of Hero Passion last month. Honda CB Shine sold a total of 82,189 units in Feb 2018 as compared to Hero Passion’s domestic sales of 61,895. Hero Glamour saw a hike in its sales and sold a total of 66,064 units that helped it to grab the fourth spot on the list. Despite the increase in sales of Bajaj Pulsar, the popular Indian sports bike dropped by one spot in its ranking to the sixth spot. It sold a total of 60,772 units last month as against 53,932 units sold in Feb 2017. Same was the case with Royal Enfield Classic 350 that registered a total sales of 48,557 and dropped its ranking from sixth to seventh place despite growth. Bajaj Platina, TVS Apache, and Honda CB Unicorn finished the last three spots with a sales of 40,409, 34,008 and 29,223 units respectively.

Sales of scooters in India have increased drastically over last few years and the scooter industry itself is growing at over 21 per cent in India. Honda Activa is the most sold scooter in India and saw a total sales of 247,377 three times more than the TVS Jupiter sales that secured the second rank. TVS Jupiter sales were reported at 63,534 units. Honda Dio almost doubled last month to 41,446 units and saw it climbing up three spots to take the third rank. Suzuki Access also overtook the sales of Hero Maestro that has dropped in ranking despite growth in sales.

Scooter Units sold in Feb 2017 Rank Scooter Units sold in Feb 2018 Honda Activa 2,17,098 1 Honda Activa 2,47,377 TVS Jupiter 51,817 2 TVS Jupiter 63,534 Hero Maestro 32,421 3 Honda Dio 41,556 Suzuki Access 26,795 4 Suzuki Access 39,061 Yamaha Fascino 22,287 5 Hero Maestro 35,165

TVS Motor Company also sold 71,931 units of its mopeds in India. Two Wheelers sales registered a growth at 14.47 percent in April-February 2018 over April-February 2017. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters and Motorcycles grew by 21.18 percent and 12.66 percent respectively, while Mopeds declined by (-) 4.83 percent in April-February 2018 over April-February 2017.