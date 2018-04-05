Top 5 sportbikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: From practical TVS Apache RR 310 to track-focussed KTM RC 390 & more

The full faired sportsbike territory has seen the entry of multiple newcomers in India in the last few years. The interest of the customers has also grown towards this segment that created opportunities for the manufacturers to launch products in the said space. However, not to forget the price-sensitive nature of our market, the bikes need to be high on value for money and competitive in pricing to succeed in the market. Talking of the sub Rs 3 lakh price bracket, one can now choose between some worthy sportbikes that give high value for every penny spent. That said, here we have listed that top five fully faired sportbikes that you can buy under Rs 3 lakh.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

The recently launched Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is one of the best options if you are planning to buy a motorcycle under Rs 3 lakh. In fact, this motorcycle can be yours at under Rs 2 lakh and it offers some interesting features looking at its price point. Powering the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for shedding out 19 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 15 Nm. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is currently available across the dealerships in India at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RR 310

The new TVS Apache RR 310 is one of the best bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh. The motorcycle has recently seen a price hike of Rs 8,000 and in some states even more than that. The TVS Apache RR 310 sources power from a 312cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine produces a maximum power of 34 bhp along with a peak torque of 27 Nm. The new TVS Apache RR 310 is currently priced in India at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

KTM RC 390

The KTM RC 390 is the most track focussed motorcycle that you can buy under the price bracket of Rs 3 lakh. The KTM RC 390 gets power from a 373cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 43 bhp and 37 Nm. The motorcycle has been assisted with features like dual projector headlamps, slipper clutch, dual disc brakes with an ABS and a lot more. The KTM RC 390 is available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 2.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is another good option if you are planning to buy a track friendly motorcycle under the budget of Rs 3 lakh. Powering the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is a 199.5cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected mill on the Pulsar is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 24 bhp and 18.6 Nm. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets features like dual projector headlamps, LED tail lamp and turning winkers, digital-analog instrument cluster, an ABS and more. The price of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 in India starts at Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Honda CBR250R

The new Honda CBR250R is another good sportsbike at under Rs 3 lakh but rather than focussing more on performance riding, this one favours touring more. The new Honda CBR250R draws power from a 249cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine develops a maximum power output of 26.5 bhp along with a peak torque of 22.9 Nm. The motorcycle was discontinued with the onset of BS-IV emission norms and Honda decided to bring back the CBR250R at the Auto Expo 2018. The bike now gets features like LED headlamp, new graphics, digital-analog instrument cluster and more. The new 2018 Honda CBR250R can be yours in India at a price of Rs 1.64 lakh for the non-ABS and Rs 1.93 lakh for the top end ABS trim (ex-showroom, Delhi).