Top 5 scooters launched in India in 2017, one of them is all-electric 

India, being the largest two-wheeler market in the world, has a huge demand for new products in the segment year-on-year. And 2017 was packed with new scooter launches. While some were very affordable 110cc, some were expensive luxury products such as the Vespa Elegante. Speaking of two-wheelers, Honda has had the top spot with the Activa for years now, owing to its comfort, practicality and reliability. It continues to be the best-selling scooter in India and has even surpassed its own sales figure compared to last year. In November 2016, 1,80,811 units of the Activa were sold and this year, the number stood at 2,26,046. The Activa is followed by TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro, Suzuki Access and others. This year also saw India's transition from BSIII to BSIV two-wheelers and once the new emission norms were in place, all manufacturers launched their existing lineup with updated BSIV engines. Besides upgradation to BSIV, some brands expanded their product lineup such as Honda Two-Wheelers launching new scooters Cliq and Grazia. Here are the top five scooters that were launched in 2017:

Honda Activa 4G

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) added a new variant in its iconic scooter Activa family, the Activa 4G, in March this year. The scooter is priced at Rs 50,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Activa 4G gets new features such as AHO( Automatic Headlamp On), new front cover design and tubeless tyres and under seat storage with mobile charging plug.

The Activa 4G is powered by the same engine as in the Activa 3G, a 109cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that produces 8hp of power and 9Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a V-Matic transmission and complies with the BS4 emission norms.

Honda Cliq

Honda launched the Cliq in the month of June, aiming the rural markets as its target audience. The concept behind the Cliq was a 110cc scooter that could replace 100-110cc motorcycles, owing to its greater practicality. Launched first in Rajasthan at a price tag of Rs 42,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Honda Cliq takes design inspiration from the Navi.

It is powered by a 110cc BSIV HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that makes 8 bhp @ 7000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of torque @ 5500 rpm with automatic transmission. It has a claimed top speed of 83 km/h. The Cliq is slightly lighter than the Activa at 102 kg of kerb weight, and why won't it? The fuel tank capacity is 3.5 litres. The claimed fuel economy is 60 km/l.

Honda Grazia

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched its new 125cc scooter Honda Grazia in India at a starting price of Rs 57,897 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) in November this year. Honda Grazia is the first scooter in India to feature an LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument console.

Honda Grazia shares the engine with the Activa, which is a 124.9cc fan cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine that produces 8.52 bhp and 10.54 Nm of torque. It features a key shutter seat opener switch that makes it easy to access the storage space beneath the seat, a convenient glove box and an optional mobile phone charger.

TVS Jupiter Classic Edition

Hosur based two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motors introduced a new ‘Classic Edition’ of its 110cc Jupiter Scooter at Rs 55,266 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in August. TVS Jupiter Classic Edition gets additional features such as windshield, round chrome mirrors, dual tone seats, silver oak panels, chrome finish handle dampers and chrome backrest, along with a USB charger.

TVS introduced a new paint scheme for the Classic Edition of Jupiter - Sunlit Ivory body Colour. It is powered by the same 4-stroke, single cylinder engine with a displacement of 109.7 cc that produces 7.88 hp of power and 8 Nm of torque.

Okinawa Praise

Okinawa Praise electric scooter was launched in India at a price of Rs 59,889 (ex-showroom, Delhi) earlier this month. The Okinawa Praise will be sold through the company's 100 dealerships in India at present. The company has plans to expand this number to 150 outlets by March 2018 and eventually to 500 stores by the end of 2020. Moreover, the scooter will also be sold through online mode as the company has tied up with multiple e-commerce websites.

Okinawa Praise electric scooter is powered by a BLDC motor that has a maximum output of 2500 watt. Furthermore, all thanks to the 72V/45 Ah lithium-ion battery, the Okinawa Praise offers an impressive range of 170 to 200 km per full charge.