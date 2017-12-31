Top 5 most searched bikes in India in 2017: These two-wheelers were a hit on internet this year

The year 2017 has been a mix bag in terms of motorcycle launches and there were arrivals from almost all varieties in the year that is about to bid goodbye to all of us. For all the buyers out there, the internet is the most convenient place to search for the bikes and scooters they wish to. As the current year has been very exciting in terms of two-wheelers, there was a lot of happening on the web. So, here is the list of top five most searched two-wheelers on the internet and these were indeed a hit in 2017. The results have been extracted by our SEO after hours of research. The list came out to be pretty interesting as there were not only the names of best selling two-wheelers but also of some newcomers. This indeed shows that how people in India are active on the web and do not hesitate to take the help of it when they need to find any information. So, lets get started.

KTM Duke

The much awaited 2017 KTM 390 Duke was launched this year only and this was one of the reasons why the brand made it to one of the most searched bikes on the internet in 2017. Besides launching the new feature loaded 390 Duke, the Austrian manufacturer also launched the all-new Duke 250 and the updated 200 Duke in India. While the 2017 KTM 390 Duke was launched at Rs 2.25 lakh, the Duke 250 and 200 Duke made their entry at respective prices of 1.73 lakh and 1.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).



Honda Activa

The country's best selling scooter Honda Activa made it to the list of most searched bikes on the internet in the year 2017 for obvious reasons. The company launched the fourth generation model of the Activa earlier this year. The Honda Activa 4G gets a mobile charging point along with subtle changes to the exterior. The scooter is currently priced in the Indian two-wheeler market at Rs 51,324 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter challenges the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Duet in the Indian scootering territory.



Royal Enfield Classic

The Classic 350 has been the most selling motorcycle by Royal Enfield in India. For this reason, the motorcycle is also a hit on the internet among users. This year, there had been two launches in the Royal Enfield Classic line up. The company launched the Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey and Classic 500 Stealth Black this year. The motorcycles were launched with impressive matte shades that offer a sinister appeal. Besides this, a rear disc brake is also being offered to improve the braking performance. While the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey was launched at Rs 1.59 lakh, the Classic 500 Stealth Black made its entry at Rs 2.05 lakh (both prices, on-road, Chennai).

TVS Apache

TVS launched its flagship product, the Apache RR 310 a few days back and it almost sensationalized the Indian two-wheeler market with its stunning design and features it packs in. The motorcycle was the biggest two-wheeler launch of the year and this reason is good enough to bring the TVS Apache in top five two-wheeler searches on the web this year. This coupled to the high popularity of the Apache brand made it a hit on the internet. The TVS Apache RR 310 was launched in India at a price of Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar

The ever so popular Bajaj Pulsar has been going strong since 2001 when it was first launched in India. After having a solid presence for more than one and a half decade, the charm of the Pulsar brand continues to be and this makes it among the top five most searched bikes in 2017. Recently, the company has launched the Black Pack edition of the Pulsar series and gave a new cosmetic makeover to the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220F. The launch was done in order to commemorate the sale of 1 crore units of Pulsar motorcycles worldwide.