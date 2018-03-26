Top 5 fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Affordable pocket rockets to fulfill your need for speed

The sub Rs 2 lakh motorcycle territory is a space that has been seeing newcomers continuously, especially since the last few months. Customers that go for a particular motorcycle in this category primarily look for performance and looks. The said buyers are conscious about how their future possession performs and most of them have the performance numbers at their fingertips. Top speed is one such parameter that is being considered while choosing a motorcycle in the segment and to fulfill the 'need for speed' demand of the buyers, there are multiple options in the market that offer a decent top whack. Here we have listed the top five fastest motorcycles that you can buy under the price bracket of Rs 2 lakh.

5. Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

The recently launched Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 can hit a top speed of 136 kmph. The bike draws power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is linked to the company's patented new VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology that ensures improved performance. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 can be yours at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Watch our Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 video review here:

4. KTM Duke 250

The KTM Duke 250 naked streetfighter gets the number four spot in the list as its top speed is pegged at 138 kmph. The motorcycle draws power from a 248.8cc engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 29.5 bhp and 24 Nm. The KTM Duke 250 is available at the company's dealerships across India at a price of Rs 1.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. KTM RC200

The KTM RC200 gets the number three spot in the list as it can achieve a top speed of 140 kmph. The motorcycle can be yours for a price of Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike gets its power from a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out respective power and torque of 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm. The track focussed motorcycle comes with multiple interesting features and hence, it offers high value for money as well besides being fast.

2. Mahindra Mojo XT300

Mahindra's flagship Mojo secures the number two spot in this list. The motorcycle can hit a top speed of 155 kmph trailing behind the Bajaj Dominar by a small margin. The bike gets its power from a 295cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The power and torque outputs of the engine stand at 27 bhp and 30 Nm respectively. The Mahindra Mojo XT300 can be yours in India at a price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

1. Bajaj Dominar 400

The Bajaj Dominar 400 tops the list of the fastest motorcycles in India that you can buy under Rs 2 lakh. The power cruiser can hit a top speed of 156 kmph. The motorcycle is powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for shedding out 34.5 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 35 Nm. Prime features of the motorcycle include LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with an ABS and a lot more. The price of the Bajaj Dominar 400 in India is currently Rs 1.42 lakh while the top end ABS trim will set you back by Rs 1.55 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).